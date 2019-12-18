CAA Club Group adds 24/7 virtual doctors to employee benefits package

Morneau Shepell and Maple provide support to enhance employee well-being

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - In partnership with Maple, Morneau Shepell is proud to announce CAA Club Group (CCG), has added virtual care to its already extensive extended health benefits package for all full-time and part-time employees. Offered through a joint partnership with Maple and Morneau Shepell's employee and family assistance program (EFAP) team, CAA Club Group's associates will now be able to access doctors in minutes, 24/7, through an industry-leading virtual care platform.

"We are proud to continue supporting the total well-being of CCG's employees," Neil King, president, LifeWorks and executive vice president, Morneau Shepell. "By extending our well-being offering through our partnership with Maple, CCG employees are able to access help when they need it from the comfort of their own home. We are dedicated to improving lives across the continuum of care – from proactive education and awareness to treatment and return to work."

"We invested in this important new benefit because we believe that it will truly be of value to our associates and their families," said Jay Woo, chief executive officer, CCG. "Contributing to the quality of life of our associates is tied to our purpose of ensuring the safety and care of our members, as our associates are members too."

The new benefit will be added on top of CAA Club Group's comprehensive and forward-thinking workplace well-being package, which includes EFAP services through Morneau Shepell. This enhanced focus on employee health and wellness has helped land the company on the list of Greater Toronto's Top Employers ten years running. Even with a progressive benefits package in place, CAA Club Group saw this new offering as essential to the health and well-being of employees.

"At CAA Club Group the health and well-being of our associates is something that we take very seriously," said Mary Duncan, chief human resource officer at CCG. "The introduction of round-the-clock virtual doctors will give associates another tool to use in their wellness journey. We hope that 24/7 access to virtual care will reduce the stress and worry of scheduling a doctor's visit, and give people more time with their families."

It was also important to select a virtual care provider that could connect employees directly with a physician in minutes, for advice, diagnoses and prescriptions, without compromising on continuity of care. It was also essential that the employees have the ability to proactively manage their health and medical records, which is facilitated through Maple's comprehensive virtual medical record. This made Maple the clear choice for CAA Club Group.

"More than ever, employers are looking to empower their workforce to perform their best. Giving employees the tools to proactively manage their health, on their terms, is a big part of that," said Christy Prada, vice president of business development at Maple. "Our medical model allows for a direct connection to a doctor, 24/7, for this very reason — when an employee can get their concern addressed in minutes instead of hours or even days, we know it makes a direct impact on that employee's ability to do their best work."

Rolled out in December, the virtual care offering is just one of the innovative health, and productivity solutions Maple and Morneau Shepell offer to address employee needs across the health care continuum.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell is the leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that delivers an integrated approach to well-being through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing everything our clients need to support the mental, physical, social and financial well-being of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement and benefits consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in 162 countries. Morneau Shepell is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSI). For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

About Maple

Maple is a technology platform that tackles some of the world's most meaningful issues in healthcare, starting with timely and convenient access to doctors and other healthcare providers. It allows patients to connect directly with doctors for medical care in minutes from their smartphone or computer 24/7, and also provides custom technology solutions for hospitals and clinics seeking to advance their delivery of care. Learn more at getmaple.ca.

About CAA Club Group

For over a hundred years, CAA has been helping Canadians stay mobile, safe and protected. The CAA Club Group is Canada's largest automotive association comprised of two clubs, CAA South Central Ontario and CAA Manitoba, providing roadside assistance, travel, insurance service and member savings for over 2.3 million members. It also includes the CAA Insurance Company (a national property and casualty insurance company), the Orion Travel Insurance company and Echelon Insurance Company (a specialty insurer).

SOURCE Morneau Shepell Inc.

For further information: Heather MacDonald, Morneau Shepell, media@morneaushepell.com, 855-622-3327; Katie MacKay, Director, Marketing Communications, Maple, katie@getmaple.ca

Related Links

http://www.morneaushepell.com/

