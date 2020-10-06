C2 Online Reveals an Overview of Its Impressive Programming

Rich content, world-class speakers, culinary activities and music performances will be on the agenda

MONTREAL, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - With less than two weeks before its launch, C2 Online – Montréal 2020 has unveiled an overview of its programming, which will take place digitally October 19-30. Let the following be your guide to a new round of thought-leading speakers, workshops tackling real-world business challenges, fascinating interactive masterclasses, engaging collaborative sessions and a new slate of entertaining culinary activities and musical performances.

A new wave of world-class speakers

C2 is synonymous with content and ideas that challenge conventions. At the centre of the business conference are leading experts who share creative ways to tackle challenges unique to their industry. Whether they're entrepreneurs, artists, scientists, activists or financial experts, the speakers participating in C2 are all agents of change who offer a new perspective on the world of tomorrow. C2 announces the following additions to its growing speaker lineup:

Michael Birkin , CEO, kyu Collective

, CEO, kyu Collective Prof. David Carroll , Associate Professor of Media Design, Parsons School of Design, The New School

, Associate Professor of Media Design, Dr. John Cohn , IBM Fellow, MIT-IBM Watson AI LAB (masterclass presented by IBM)

, IBM Fellow, MIT-IBM Watson AI LAB (masterclass presented by IBM) Sharon Chuter , Founder and CEO, Uoma Beauty and Founder, Pull Up For Change

, Founder and CEO, Uoma Beauty and Founder, Pull Up For Change Elana Gorbatyuk , Chief Strategy Officer and Partner, Sid Lee

, Chief Strategy Officer and Partner, Kirstin Hammerberg , Global VP, Business and Experience Design, Sid Lee

, Global VP, Business and Experience Design, Kevin Rouff , Co-Director, Studio ThusThat (conference presented by Rio Tinto)

, Co-Director, Studio ThusThat (conference presented by Rio Tinto) Alain Sylvain , Founder and CEO, Sylvain Labs

, Founder and CEO, Kim Thomassin , Executive Vice-President and Head of Investments in Québec and Stewardship Investing, CDPQ

, Executive Vice-President and Head of Investments in Québec and Stewardship Investing, CDPQ Tranna Wintour , Comedian, singer, producer and writer

This inspiring new group of speakers joins already announced #BlackLivesMatter co-creator, activist and best-selling author Patrisse Cullors (October 19), author Malcom Gladwell (October 20), actress and activist Jane Fonda (October 22), esports professional Stephanie "missharvey" Harvey (October 23), actress, writer and advocate Jameela Jamil (October 27), and entrepreneur and digital marketing pioneer Gary "GaryVee" Vaynerchuk (October 29). More speakers will be announced soon!

Engaging cultural Sunset Sessions

Cultural industries have been hit hard by the ongoing crisis, and in keeping with C2's intent to play an active role in Montreal's economic recovery, Sunset Sessions will celebrate the city's vibrant music scene while delving into the challenges and workarounds artists face today. Both Sunset Sessions will consist of live performances from acclaimed Montreal musicians as well as in-depth conversations with them moderated by prominent music industry figures.

The first Sunset Session, presented by RBC, will feature indie hip-hop/pop group Random Recipe , and will take place at Espace C2 atop the Hotel Fairmont the Queen Elizabeth , October 20. The group will then take part in a discussion with Laurent Saulnier, vice-president of programming, Équipe Spectra, about the challenges and opportunities for more inclusive representation and how creatives can positively affect change through their artistic choices. The second Sunset Session, presented by the City of Montreal, will take place in the studios of world-renowned immersive experience experts Moment Factory , and will showcase the talents of singer and multidisciplinary artist KALLITECHNIS , on October 26. The performance will be followed by a discussion about the new economy and the intersection of music and technology in a time of digital transformation. Both Sunset Sessions will be broadcast live on our platform and will be hosted by Martine St-Victor, communications strategist, Milagro Public Relations Atelier.

Culinary Challenges tackling food issues

Bound to be hugely popular, Culinary Challenges are a new initiative in collaboration with La Tablée des Chefs . The challenges see participants testing their kitchen chops creating delicious dishes made with local food while delving into the critical issues of food accessibility and food waste and — most importantly — what they can do about it. The participants in the two online collaborative challenges will rely on a little help from culinary expert David Hertz (October 21, presented by The Charles Bronfman Prize ) and well-known Montréal chef and restaurateur John Winter Russell (October 27, presented by Facebook). Space for the Culinary Challenges being limited, participants are advised to sign up once registration opens.

Problem-solving digital workshops

Offered in collaboration with field-leading experts, a range of digital workshops will invite participants to roll up their sleeves and work with others in prototyping sessions that address real-world business challenges, experiment with creative processes and put ideas into practice.

Masterclasses that pique curiosity

Masterclasses are interactive virtual sessions designed to help participants learn more about the vision and approach of a speaker, allowing them to gain insights from their creative process and best practices and apply them to the challenges they face in their own industry. They feature targeted content and collaborative work (using breakout rooms) that dive into a chosen topic more deeply.

Connecting and learning with Braindate

Participants will be able to find their business soulmate by going on a virtual braindate at C2 Online. Powered by e180 , the always-popular Braindate platform helps participants interested in sharing knowledge connect with one another, either one-on-one or in groups. Braindating allows people to share their own knowledge about a particular topic, or choose a topic posted by someone else that's of interest to them. It's an easy and effective way to tap into the experiences and expertise of like-minded peers, and obtain direct access to the collective genius of fellow participants.

Focus on electrification

The shift towards a greener economy being at the heart of the economic priorities, C2 Online will also host the Forum Québec Électrique, presented by the Gouvernement du Québec and Propulsion Québec, which will occur on October 30. Presenting a program dedicated to the electrification of the economy and sustainable mobility, the event, which will involve Ministers Pierre Fitzgibbon, Benoit Charette and Jonatan Julien, will tackle key topics such as the positioning of Québec in the global electrification chain, the development strategy for the Québec battery industry and the future of the sustainable mobility ecosystem. The complete programming of the Forum Québec Électrique will be revealed in the coming weeks.

