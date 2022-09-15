MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The country's largest creative-business event, C2 Montréal, from September 26-28, unveils its impressive programming. Under the theme MONTRÉAL IGNITED, C2MTL will ignite the downtown core at its new site, which will host world-class speakers and offer participatory in-person experiences, a much-anticipated return to normalcy for the internationally renowned event.

C2 Montréal 2022 Programming (CNW Group/C2 International Inc.)

"This is a banner year for C2 Montréal," said Jacques-André Dupont, President and CEO of C2. "We are partnering with Nouveau Centre, which brings together Ivanhoé Cambridge's flagship properties in downtown Montreal, including the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth hotel and Place Ville Marie. This incredible project breathes new life into some of our city's most iconic and central sites, making it an ideal location for our highly anticipated 11th edition. And for the first time, the public is invited to participate in free outdoor activities on the Esplanade PVM."

C2 has announced the addition of the following speakers to its programming:

Jay Shetty (former monk, life coach, author and Chief Purpose Officer at Calm, whose app has been downloaded over 100 million times)

(former monk, life coach, author and Chief Purpose Officer at Calm, whose app has been downloaded over 100 million times) Michelle Williams (Destiny's Child singer-songwriter, actress, author and mental health advocate)

(Destiny's Child singer-songwriter, actress, author and mental health advocate) Isabelle Hudon (President and CEO, BDC)

(President and CEO, BDC) Guy Cormier (President and CEO, Desjardins Group )

Thanks to the support of the Gouvernement du Québec, participants will also be able to count on the participation of Andrea Gomez (Co-Founder and CEO, Omy Laboratories), Rémi Quirion (Chief Scientist of Quebec; President, The Fonds de recherche du Québec ), Daniel Silverman (Vice President, Foreign Direct Investment at Investissement Québec International) and Luc Sirois (Chief Innovator of Quebec; Director General, the Conseil de l'innovation du Québec), on a panel discussion about innovation and investment.

World-renowned guests and topical issues

This new wave of speakers joins previously announced names such as Naomi Campbell (model, philanthropist, actress and businesswoman), Billie Jean King (pioneer of equity in sports), Yannick Nézet-Séguin (Artistic Director and Principal Conductor, Orchestre Métropolitain), Archie Bell (Global Head of Creative Studio, Spotify), Avery Akkineni (President, Vayner3), Sandie Hawkins (Managing Director of Global Solutions for North America, TikTok) and Sébastien Borget (Co-Founder and COO, The Sandbox).

Top leaders from BEworks, Endeavor, Futerra, Germain Hotels, GSoft, hinter, IBM, Kyndryl, kyu, Reddit, Squarespace, The Female Quotient, Valtech and more will also be present. Hot topics discussed include growth, progress, business tourism, diversity, equity, mental health, the future of cities, Web 3.0 and NFTs, to name a few.

"Montreal is the epicenter for bold and innovative thinking, cutting-edge business activities, and commercial creativity. This city is a bustling hub, and C2 Montréal is assembling the brightest minds to work and play to drive economic growth," says Claudine Blondin Bronfman, Chair of the Board of Directors of C2 Montréal. We can't wait to share the C2 magic with you!

Highly rewarding experiences

C2 Montréal will also feature participatory experiences including expert-led masterclasses, hands-on workshops, conversations in the Aquarium (a truly original live broadcasting venue), hyper-creative experiential Labs and, of course, Braindate, the popular knowledge-sharing platform created by e180 that allows participants and partners representing over 400 companies from here and around the world to connect and collaborate. With the addition of unique artistic performances and a host of surprises, this is a unique and unparalleled opportunity that you won't want to miss.

To access the full range of options available, including group passes, the public is invited to visit: https://www.c2montreal.com/register/

Thank you to our partners

C2 would like to express our sincere gratitude to our collaborators for their support and trust. C2 especially thanks its partners Sid Lee, Cirque du Soleil, Nouveau Centre, the Gouvernement du Québec, the Government of Canada, the City of Montreal, kyu, TD Bank Group, Fasken, Claudine and Stephen Bronfman, RBC, Novartis Canada, Boyden, Desjardins Group, GSoft, DAC, Tennis Canada, EY, IBM, Scale AI, BDC, Power Corporation of Canada, Kyndryl, Tourisme Montréal, LaSalle College, the Jewish Community Foundation of Montreal, Cadillac, Reddit, CDPQ, The Female Quotient, Stingray, Jeune Chambre de commerce de Montréal, McGill University, First Nations Leadership School, Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal, PME MTL, Montréal Centre-Ville, Solotech, ABP, Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal, Tastet, Braindate, Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, Cult Nation, Beanfield Technologies, Place Ville Marie, Valtech, Mavrik Corp, Neweb Labs, Zù, Aire Commune and LNDMRK.

About C2 Montréal

Founded in 2012 by creative agency Sid Lee in collaboration with its founding partner Cirque du Soleil, C2 Montréal is Canada's premier business event. A veritable playground for the imagination, C2 Montréal is a three-day immersive experience in a highly creative setting that attracts over 8,000 participants from more than 60 countries and over 30 industries. It is an internationally renowned forum for entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity, where one in five participants experience an increase in business opportunities through the thousands of conversations initiated at each event. The event is an exceptional vehicle for creating and growing value for startups, SMEs and large corporations, resulting in over $650 million in business transactions and economic impact each year.

SOURCE C2 International Inc.

For further information: Information and forms for media accreditation: Patricia Larivière, Senior Public Relations Officer, [email protected], 514-244-9033