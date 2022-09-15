MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - C2 Montréal, from Sept 26-28, is proud to present the winners of the Emerging Entrepreneurs Contest in association with the Jewish Community Foundation of Montreal. First imagined by Claudine and Stephen Bronfman over 10 years ago, the Emerging Entrepreneurs Contest allows some of the brightest lights in our local startup scene to take in all that C2 Montréal has to offer while also benefiting from a custom programming track designed exclusively for the 25 winners.

The diverse and well-connected panel of judges carefully selected the winners of like-minded entrepreneurs who are all on the journey toward scaling a successful business.

This cohort will participate in all C2 Montréal activities and events for three full days. They will benefit from a customized itinerary, meet exceptional speakers, take part in collaborative sessions, attend exclusive events and rub shoulders with some of today's top business and creative minds.

"We have incredible entrepreneurial talent in Quebec, and we couldn't be more excited about this year's entrepreneurs roster," said Claudine Blondin Bronfman, Chair of the C2 Montréal Board of Directors. "The contest will set its winners up for success as they tackle the daily challenges that come with getting a small business off the ground."

The 2022 winners include business people who are spearheading innovative technological products and services in the sectors of health, the environment, education and more.

Without further ado, here are the 25 Emerging Entrepreneur Contest winners:

Benoit Gendron, Founder and President, LatenceTech

LatenceTech provides a solution for analyzing, monitoring and predicting the quality of service of 5G cellular networks. Using SaaS and AI, their solution helps mobile operators, telecom OEMs and leading industries track, predict and secure the new benefits of 5G cellular technology.

Camille Dodd, Founder and CEO, Rynd Biotech

Rynd Biotech is building an automated diagnostics device for sexually transmitted infections. Imagine using a single drop of urine and receiving your results instantly without having to wait for lab-based STI testing.

Chloë Ryan, Founder and CEO, Acrylic Robotics

Acrylic Robotics is an art-tech startup based in Montreal on a mission to make fine art and creativity more accessible to the general public using robotics and artificial intelligence to allow creators to produce painted works of art at scale.

Collins Oghor, Co-Founder and CEO, Collogh Cares

Collogh Cares Inc. is a digital health technology and advocacy startup that is committed to preventing kidney failure, one family at a time.

Fannie Laroche, Co-Founder, Flaura, cuir végétal, Inc.

Flaura turns apples into leather. Their mission: to produce eco-designed vegetable leathers from apple by-products and from the food industry in general.

Fatouma Fofana, Founder and President, Héralys Talents & Immigrants

Heralys is an innovative company specialized in developing solutions for better implementation of diversity in companies across Canada.

François Turgeon, Founder and CEO, Constellations House

Constellations Ecopods is a startup dedicated to manufacturing small, ecological, prefabricated and innovative spaces for a unique experience of accommodation in nature.

Imane El Mahi, Founder, Humania Services

Humania Services offers home care services for seniors who are losing their autonomy and who wish to live in their own home, with their families, for as long as possible.

Jean-Baptiste Paganon, Co-Founder, Panier Québécois

Panier Québécois provides citizens with easy and quick access to products from local shops and farmers' markets in a responsible manner thanks to its online market and decarbonized delivery service.

Jon Yu, Founder and CEO, ELYSIUM

ELYSIUM is an intuitive, no-code creation toolkit and platform that allows EVERYONE to collaborate, create, and share interactive hybrid experiences through augmented reality worlds. ELYSIUM is a new paradigm for democratized creation in AR that allows you to play, experiment and innovate.

Lauren Rochat, Founder and General Director, BocoBoco

BocoBoco is the first online grocery store based on the circular economy. Its mission is to simplify and promote a zero-waste lifestyle. With each order, they take back the jars upon delivery. BocoBoco: full jars against empty jars.

Lucas Francioli, General Director, Move Mate

MoveMate is a B2B2C marketplace platform for large item delivery and moving. We embed our software directly with businesses who have touch points across the moving life cycle and match them with large networks of local drivers and movers.

Lynn Doughane, CEO, Juno

Juno develops a compact, portable device that treats menstrual pain instantly and over long periods of time.

Marcel Maroist, Founder and President, Kat Innovation

Kat Innovation is developing a non-invasive medical device for patients with severe chronic kidney disease who suffer osteoporosis hip fractures. The OSTAAT device stimulates bone formation in the hips to accelerate fracture healing, allowing patients to get back on their feet as quickly as possible.

Mario Genest, CEO, AYE3D

AYE3D, offers FRE3DOM, a glasses-free 3D monitor with unparalleled fidelity and visualization quality, enabling greater user engagement and efficiency to design, analyze and make decisions based on 3D data.

Maxime Julien, Founder and CEO, Solid State of Mind

Solid State of Mind builds artificial intelligence that can thrive in real-world environments. They deliver few-shot learning and meaningful generalization at low power.

Mehdi El Hassani, Co-Founder and CEO, OptDose

OptDose is a precision pharmacotherapy software that helps physicians and pharmacists by providing personalized dosing recommendations to improve patient outcomes.

Mohamed Derdour, President, EntomoNutris

EntomoNutris Inc. exploits the natural role of insects on an industrial scale. They adopt a circular economy strategy by recovering organic waste to produce insect meal rich in protein for animal feed, poultry, aquaculture and for organic agriculture.

Nick Martire, Co-Founder, Norda Run

Norda Run, Inc. is a footwear and apparel company inspired by Canada's toughest conditions, and is committed to craftsmanship in creating the highest performance products while leaving the lightest footprint possible.

Olivier Marcoux, Founder, Bromont Campervan

Bromont Campervan is an RV rental company. Based in Bromont, in the beautiful Eastern Townships, the company offers an all-inclusive RV rental service 12 months a year.

Salam Bouhabel, COO, Vope Medical

Vope Medical has developed an AI-driven software to optimize the cleaning process for Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS).

Simon Diallo-Blais, CEO, OuiNut

OuiNut makes food allergy desensitization safe and simple by offering the first range of safe, incrementally dosed foods available without a prescription.

Simon Lessard, CEO, LithologIQ

LithologIQ deploys digital tools that enable the mining industry to increase mineralogical knowledge quickly, accurately and economically. Their cutting-edge technology supports mining companies in their day-to-day decision making with significant impact on economic, operational and environmental risks.

Sydney Wingender, CEO, Tedy

Tedy is an all-digital benefits platform that allows employers to enhance their employer brand by allocating funds to employee wellness. Employees have the freedom and flexibility to spend on what makes them feel good, whether it's a yoga class or a weekend at the cottage!

Zack Elorfi, Founder, Hilo Smart Mirror

Hilo Smart Mirror specializes in the manufacture of personalized interactive mirrors and the development of augmented reality software to test products in store without wearing them.

About C2 Montreal

Founded in 2012 by creative agency Sid Lee in collaboration with its founding partner Cirque du Soleil, C2 Montréal is Canada's leading business event. A veritable playground for the imagination, C2 Montréal is a three-day immersive experience in a highly creative setting that attracts over 8,000 participants from more than 60 countries and over 30 industries. It is an internationally renowned forum for entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity, where one in five participants experience an increase in business opportunities through the thousands of conversations initiated at each event. The event is an exceptional vehicle for creating and growing value for startups, SMEs and large corporations, resulting in over $650 million in business transactions and economic impact each year.

