C2 Montréal announces its return this fall - online and in person

MONTREAL, May 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - There is optimism in the air and the growing sense that it's time to reset, reconnect and re-engage. C2 is very excited to announce the return of its annual creative-business event, both online and in person, October 19-21 and 26-28. For six days, C2 Montréal will offer up a dynamic mix of inspiring physical and digital experiences designed to help businesses and individuals elevate their business game. Details of the in-person component of the event will be revealed at a later date when public health measures for the fall are announced.

"Last year, despite the pandemic, C2 organized a major online event to connect its community. For 2021, which remains a transition year as we re-emerge from confinement, we decided to bring back our extremely successful online event and add an in-person component. We'll be able to convene our global audience and connect them to our local participants and partners, who have been so supportive of C2 over the last year. We can't thank them enough," says Jacques-André Dupont, President and CEO of C2.

This year, C2 Montréal is celebrating a significant milestone: its 10th anniversary. To mark the occasion, C2 is launching a new, long-term initiative designed to celebrate and grow an impactful community of creative young business people. By welcoming thousands of next-generation business leaders to the online event, C2 is working to give more women, students and members of the IBPOC and LGBTQ2S+ communities access to opportunities. Now more than ever, C2 Montréal continues to create an inclusive business ecosystem where diverse people can grow and thrive.

Each year, C2 picks a theme to orient the conversation, direct actions and inspire participants. For 2021, the theme for C2 Montréal is (Re), which speaks powerfully to the moment we now find ourselves in: it's time to (Re)convene, (Re)connect, (Re)engage, (Re)imagine and (Re)new. After an unprecedented 14-plus months that presented enormous challenges, both personal and professional, there is now reason to be hopeful.

C2 strives to deliver a wide range of inspirational programming with next-level networking, collaborative and learning opportunities, and signature C2 experiences. Participants can get more details as well as their online pass at https://www.c2montreal.com/register . Due to current COVID-19 restrictions and ever-evolving public health recommendations, in-person access to the event is currently limited to 2020 pass holders and partners. However, people who are interested can sign up for the waiting list for in-person spots.

About C2 Montréal

C2 Montréal exists to help leaders shape the future of business and society. This not-for-profit organization brings together a rich and diverse community of leaders, innovators and change-makers with the goal of driving innovation and progress. C2 Montréal looks at the creative intersections of commerce, science, technology, society and sustainability. C2 is much more than just simply a conference: it combines progressive and inspiring content in a highly creative, immersive setting — both online and in person — aimed at taking participants out of their comfort zone. C2 Montréal has been cited as one of the leaders in business events, having taken home awards for "Canadian Event," "Corporate Event" and "Kick A** Experience" for both 2018 and 2019 at Eventex, and named "Best Advertising & Marketing Event in Canada" by BizBash in 2019. Imagined by creative agency Sid Lee in collaboration with founding partner Cirque du Soleil, C2 reaches a community of 100,000 individuals, including over 7,500 participants hailing from 60-plus countries and 34 industries, in the belief that business success is coupled with societal progress. The event results in over $650M in business deals and economic impact annually.

