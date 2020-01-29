C2 International names Jacques-André Dupont as new President and CEO

The veteran event organizer will lead the Montreal and international growth of the company behind projects such as C2 Montréal and Movin'On Summit

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - C2 International, the producer and creator of the world's most forward-thinking business events, including C2 Montréal and Movin'On Summit, appoints Jacques-André Dupont as its new President and CEO. Dupont brings over 30 years of event expertise and business acumen to the team.

Jacques-André Dupont (CNW Group/C2 International Inc.)

Dupont, formerly president of L'Équipe Spectra, Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, FrancoFolies de Montréal, Montréal en Lumière and Executive Vice-President Groupe CH, has led the expansion of some of Canada's most important events. He also co-founded and lead X3 Productions for several years, the company behind the international success of the blockbuster exhibition Star Wars Identities. This track record makes him an obvious choice for C2 International's ranks.

The addition of Dupont further solidifies the executive team and ensures the future and success of the organization's projects and undertakings. Dupont will join the team early March, taking the reins from Richard St-Pierre, who has moved to the role of Executive Vice-Chairman to focus on driving business development and expanding the global footprint of the business. This company leadership evolution will allow C2 to grow to the next level in Canada and abroad by reinforcing both the management and business development capabilities

"Richard St-Pierre & I are thrilled that Jacques-André Dupont, a true expert in the international events and festival landscape, will be joining C2 International," says Jean-François Bouchard, founder of C2 International and C2 Montréal. "Jacques-André has a truly impressive resume as a festival organizer and business leader. We look forward to the depth his experiences will bring to the organization."

Dupont, a seasoned communication, marketing and business development leader, brings his passion and leadership to the executive team.

"For me, joining C2 International is an opportunity to further put Montreal on the world's business map," says Dupont. "I am excited to be building off the extraordinary success C2 has had and bringing it to new heights. And I can't wait to join the super talented and diverse team that makes the success of this great organization."

About C2 International

C2 International is the creator and producer of the most forward-thinking business events in the world, combining progressive and inspiring content with a highly creative, collaborative and immersive context that turns guests into engaged participants. Born out of the idea that business events have not yet entered the 21st century, C2 aims to gather leaders to collaboratively explore the creative intersections of commerce, science, technology, society and sustainability. C2 International has been credited with driving the "festivalization" of business events and has been highlighted by the trade press as a standout leader revolutionizing the event business. Its flagship C2 Montréal event took home awards for "Canadian Event," "Sustainable Event" and "Kick A** Experience" at the most recent Eventex, was named "Best Advertising & Marketing Event in Canada" by BizBash in 2019 and was voted "Most Innovative Conference" and "Best conference" multiple years running. Now C2 lends its creative savvy to organizations the world over, building events for businesses in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. C2 has produced events in close to 40 cities for global leaders such as Michelin, Microsoft, EY, Google and YPO, to name a few. See c2international.com for more information.

SOURCE C2 International Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries: EGS, Geneviève Sharp, 514-952-2072, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.c2montreal.com

