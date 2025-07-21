C.S.T. Spark Inc. refiles Management Reports of Fund Performance and Fund Facts

TORONTO, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - C.S.T. Spark Inc. has refiled the Annual and Semi-Annual Management Reports of Fund Performance ("MRFPs") and filed new Fund Facts for each of the CST Spark Education Portfolios (the "Funds"). The purpose of the filings is to correct an inadvertent error in the performance returns in the disclosure of each of the Funds' year-to-year performance and other performance information.

A summary of changes in the performance returns can be found at https://www.cst.org/en/spark/mrfp-and-fund-facts-information.

The revised MRFPs and new Fund Facts are available through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and through the CST Spark Funds' designated website at www.cst.org/en/spark.

About CST

Founded in 1960, the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation is dedicated to improving access to post-secondary education to foster a more resilient and inclusive country for generations to come. For more than 60 years, CST has helped almost 700,000 Canadian families set their children up for success through post-secondary education. As the creators of education savings plans in Canada, CST has awarded over $3 million to students pursuing post-secondary education through its scholarship and bursary programs. For more Information, please visit www.cst.org.

The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation and its subsidiaries, C.S.T. Savings Inc. and C.S.T. Spark Inc., operate under the master brand name CST. The terms "we", "us" and "our" refer to CST.

CST Spark Education Portfolios are sold only by prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the Fund Facts or Prospectus before investing. Mutual fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer.

SOURCE C.S.T. Spark Inc.

Contact Information: CST, Communications Manager, Alexa Ciufo: [email protected]