CST Advantage Plan represents CSTC's largest Plan offering with approximately $4.8 billion in assets under management. With a 23 per cent growth in assets over the past five years, assets for all Canadian Scholarship Trust Plans sponsored by the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation combine to an amount of more than $5.3 billion as of October 31, 2020, driven by customer contributions and investment performance.

"CST Consultants protected the principal of its Plans despite an exceptionally challenging year posed by the COVID-19 global pandemic. Through the power of our products and dedication to a long-term investment approach, CST withstood significant market volatility to deliver a reasonable rate of return," said Brad Norris, Chief Investment Officer at C.S.T. Consultants Inc. "Our plans continue to attract strong interest, and we look forward to continuing to help Canadian families save for their post-secondary education."

CSTC also reported a 3.4 per cent return after fees for its Individual Savings Plan and a return after fees of 3.3 per cent for its Family Savings Plan. Additional performance information can be found within each Plan's 2020 Management Report of Fund Performance.

For more information about the Canadian Scholarship Trust Plans, please visit www.cst.org.

About C.S.T. Consultants Inc.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation, CST Consultants Inc. manages and distributes Canadian Scholarship Trust Plans including CST Advantage Plan, Family and Individual Savings Plans and has been proudly helping families save for their child's education since 1988.

For more information, visit www.cst.org .

About the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation

Founded in 1960, the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to helping Canadian families save for their children's post-secondary education. In addition to its focus on education savings, the Foundation rewards hard working and community minded Canadian students through scholarships, bursaries and awards programs - with more than $2 million awarded since CST began. Through innovation, advocacy and by sponsoring the Canadian Scholarship Trust Plans that families use to save for their children's post-secondary education, CST continues to deliver upon its mission. CST has helped over 800,000 beneficiaries achieve their post-secondary dreams and manages over $5.3 billion in assets.

The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation and its subsidiaries operate under the master brand name CST.

For more information, visit foundation.cst.org.

SOURCE Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation

