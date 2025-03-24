Bybit Named Best Crypto Exchange UAE 2025 by Global Business & Finance Magazine

DUBAI, UAE, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has been awarded the "Best Crypto Exchange UAE 2025" by Global Business & Finance Magazine Awards. This recognition underscores Bybit's exceptional performance, innovative approach, and steadfast commitment to the burgeoning digital asset landscape in the United Arab Emirates.

The Global Business & Finance Magazine Awards, celebrated for their rigorous, merit-based selection process, acknowledge companies and individuals demonstrating significant contributions to the business and finance sectors. Bybit's award reflects its impactful achievements, market leadership, and dedication to pioneering advancements within the UAE's crypto ecosystem.

This esteemed accolade coincides with Bybit's significant strides in the UAE, marked by key regulatory milestones. Notably, Bybit has secured In-Principle Approval from the UAE's Securities & Commodities Authority to establish a Virtual Asset Platform in the country. Furthermore, Bybit has obtained Provisional (Non-Operational) Approval for a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from VARA for Virtual Asset Exchange services in Dubai. These achievements demonstrate Bybit's commitment to compliance and collaboration with local regulators to build a regulated and trusted platform in the region, underscoring its dedication to operating within the UAE's legal framework.

"We are honored to receive the 'Best Crypto Exchange UAE 2025' award," said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director at Bybit. "This recognition, coupled with our recent regulatory advancements, affirms our strategic vision for the UAE. We are committed to driving innovation and fostering a secure, accessible trading environment for our users across Abu Dhabi and Dubai."

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

