Bybit Exclusive: DefiTuna (TUNA) to List on Bybit Spot

DUBAI, UAE, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the exclusive listing of DefiTuna (TUNA) on Bybit Spot in the Main Trading Zone. The native token of innovative Solana-based protocol DefiTuna, TUNA is the star of one of the most anticipated token generation events (TGE) in DeFi this season.

Starting July 30, 2025 at 3:00 PM UTC, Bybit user can trade TUNA/USDT on Spot. All transactions will be processed through the Solana network, with TUNA also supported by Bybit Spot's automated Grid Bot functionality from launch.

Eligible Bybit users will also get to join the TUNA Token Splash , exclusive on Bybit.

TUNA is a revenue sharing token of Fusion AMM and DefiTuna. DefiTuna operates as an Automated Market Maker (AMM) built on Solana that empowers Liquidity Providers with unique capabilities. The platform allows users to take leveraged positions—both long and short—to potentially maximize profitability or create effective hedging strategies. By supporting both leverage trading and lending on-chain, DefiTuna delivers a seamless experience for Liquidity Providers and Lenders within a unified ecosystem.

DefiTuna is the first decentralized leverage aggregation protocol within the Solana ecosystem to integrate three key components: Concentrated Liquidity Market Making (CLMM), leverage trading, and lending. As a DeFi platform focused on concentrated liquidity market making and leveraged position management, DefiTuna's innovative product positioning and user-friendly design occupy a unique position in the Solana ecosystem.

This exclusive partnership positions Bybit as the primary destination for TUNA trading, providing users with first access to this innovative AMM protocol.

