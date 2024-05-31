Bybit Institutional Launches Game-Changing Asset Management Program, Ushering in a New Era of Crypto Investing for Asset Managers and Investors

May 31, 2024, 06:00 ET

DUBAI, UAE, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is thrilled to launch the industry-first Asset Management Program.

The Asset Management Program serves as a conduit, connecting asset managers and investors, by providing a Custodial Trading Subaccount that relies on Bybit's robust infrastructure.

The program enables asset managers to gain full trading access through a linked subaccount, while investors enjoy access to their account data.

Key Benefits for Asset Managers:

  • Level up in Pro account classifications from accumulated trading volume by integrating investor accounts.
  • Ensured confidentiality of trading algorithms and strategies.
  • Access Institutional Loans for investors' accounts, providing additional liquidity and flexibility for investment strategies.
  • Streamlined settlement processes for management fees and profit sharing.
  • Optimized fee rates that maximize profitability.

Key Benefits for Investors:

  • Secure environment for asset storage and trading ensured by Bybit's robust infrastructure and custodian solutions.
  • Integrated and easy-to-access managed balances, allowing investors to monitor their assets and performance effortlessly.
  • Convenient onboarding and smooth offboarding.
  • Other account activities remain unaffected, enabling investors to continue their trading activities alongside the Asset Management Program.
  • Greater discounts on fees, allowing investors to maximize returns and reduce costs.

Eugene Cheung, Head of Institutions of Bybit, said, "Bybit's Asset Management Program represents a significant step forward in the crypto industry, offering a secure and efficient platform for asset managers and investors to collaborate and achieve their financial goals."

For more information about Bybit Institutional and its Asset Management Program, contact [email protected].

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 30 million users. Established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

