Bybit, BGA and EthicHub Empower Coffee Farmers With Blockchain-Backed Microloans

DUBAI, UAE, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is spotlighting the power of blockchain for real-world impact with its upcoming livestream, "Bybit x EthicHub x BGA: Invest for impact, earn with DeFi," in collaboration with EthicHub and Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA), a collaborative grants initiative to accelerate blockchain projects solving real-world problems.

The livestream airs on April 11 at 1PM UTC, and will unpack how blockchain technology is helping coffee farmers in developing regions access fair financing, build global partnerships, and participate in ethical trade.

EthicHub's innovative model connects unbanked farmers to global lenders through blockchain-backed loans that are community-audited. Bybit recently pledged $1 million in liquidity to the platform, reinforcing its commitment to real-world impact through Web3.

Key Takeaways from the Livestream:

How blockchain can close the financial gap for smallholder farmers.

Why decentralized lending models matter in global agriculture.

Insights from the full lending ecosystem — including auditors, buyers, and tech enablers.

A $2,000 prize pool giveaway and live community poll on the role of DeFi in farming.

Featured Speakers:

Gabriela Chang, Co-Founder & CSO, EthicHub — shares the platform's mission and success stories.

Jorge Barrigh, Regional Director, Impact Capital Americas (Heifer International) — discusses how Heifer audits and supports lending partners.

David Llorens, Head Roaster & Buyer, Animal Coffee and Jaleo — offers a roaster's view on ethical sourcing and direct trade.

Glenn, Lead, Blockchain for Good Alliance — highlights how BGA supports impact-driven Web3 projects.

Moderator: Shadie Berro, Social Media Lead, Bybit.

In a fast-moving Web3 space, this session brings a refreshing focus on real-world utility, social impact, and sustainability. The discussion promises practical examples, candid perspectives, and a deeper understanding of how blockchain can serve communities—not just markets. Viewers can join the discussion in the live chat, and vote in a poll on who benefits more from DeFi lending: farmers or investors.

This initiative is part of Bybit's broader Blockchain for Good strategy, which incubates and scales projects leveraging Web3 for positive change.

The livestream offers meaningful perspectives for those interested in sustainability, ethical finance, and the global coffee supply chain. Full event details and viewing access are available on the official event page .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

About Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA)

The Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) is a long term collaborative non-profit initiative with key partners with the main aim to contribute to societal good by using blockchain technology to solve real world problems. By convening leaders, innovators, and organisations from across the blockchain community, BGA seeks to drive innovation, collaboration, and action towards a more sustainable and equitable world.

