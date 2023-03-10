By-election in Pointe-Claire

QUÉBEC, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The City of Pointe-Claire shall fill the seat of Councillor for District 1 – Cedar / Le Village. If more than one person wishes to be a candidate for this seat, an election will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023. An advance polling day will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Persons who wish to be a candidate for this seat may apply by contacting the returning officer, Ms. Caroline Thibault, or the deputy returning officer, Ms. Danielle Gutierrez, on the days and times indicated in the notice of election (PDF). They have until Friday, March 24, at 4:30 p.m. to do so.

Returning officer contact information

Ms. Caroline Thibault can be reached by telephone at 514-630-1300, ext. 1657. Her office is located at 451 Saint-Jean Boulevard in Pointe-Claire.

Rules on political financing and the control of election expenses

Élections Québec wishes to reiterate that the rules related to the financing of candidates and the control of election expenses apply throughout the election period, which will end at the closing of the polling stations on Sunday, April 23, 2023. In particular, these rules state that:

all candidates must have the authorization to collect contributions, make expenditures, take out loans, or use any equipment;

only electors have the right to make contributions;

election expenses for political parties and candidates are limited;

the public should be able to find out the funding sources and election expenses of political entities in the annual financial reports and returns of election expenses filed with the City.

To learn more about municipal elections and rules related to political financing, both governed by the Act respecting elections and referendums in municipalities, visit the Élections Québec website at www.electionsquebec.qc.ca.

About Élections Québec

