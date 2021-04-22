Because our planet is worth it

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - L'Oréal Paris today announced its sustainability program, "L'Oréal For the Future, Because our Planet is Worth it", initiating the brand's latest set of ambitions for 2030. Building on its achievements to date and aligned with the ambition of the L'Oréal Group, L'Oréal Paris will now embrace the ambitious mission of reducing its carbon footprint by 50%, per finished product. It will also contribute 10 million Euros to environmental projects whose beneficiaries are communities of women around the world.

"Now is the time to accelerate sustainable innovation, to make the shift to a circular economy and to reduce the impact of our products," said Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, Global Brand President, L'Oréal Paris. "We are not starting from scratch. Between 2005 and 2020, our factories and distribution centres have already reduced CO2 emissions by 82%, water consumption by 44%, and waste generation by 35%. There is still much work to be done, but we will remain strong in our resolve to make a difference and play our part in this race against climate change. As the number one beauty brand in the world, we have a duty to change the codes of beauty to adopt a more sustainable approach and to empower our consumers to achieve responsible consumption."

Transforming L'Oréal Paris' business to respect planetary boundaries

Optimizing packaging to accelerate the shift to a circular economy

Reducing the weight of our products – To help conserve natural resources and reduce the carbon footprint of products, the brand is working to reduce the weight of packaging. For example, the weight of boxes and instructions for hair colour ranges have been reduced, representing an important saving of paper every year. By 2030, the brand will reduce by 20% in intensity the quantity of packaging. This economy of materials represents a significant optimization of weight and space in transport, contributing to reduce carbon emissions due to transportation.

Using 100% recycled plastic – L'Oréal Paris is working on accelerating the shift to a circular economy, where materials are kept in use for as long as possible, by optimizing packaging recyclability, striving to conserve resources and prevent plastic pollution. This includes using more recycled content in packaging, with the objective of reaching 100% recycled or biobased plastic by 2030 (or 0 virgin plastic).

Embodying change: Hair Expertise – Since 2020, the iconic L'Oréal Paris hair care range, Hair Expertise, has undertaken a major transformation. Total Repair 5 is the first Hair Expertise range to have converted to 100% recycled and recyclable plastic (excluding cap and dyes). This new recycled packaging will be available across the full hair Expertise portfolio by 2022.

Engaging consumers – To seek alternatives to single use packaging and propose refill or reuse systems while engaging consumers, L'Oréal Paris will join LOOP initiative and take part in a project to trial new types of durable packaging. The new shampoo and conditioner packaging will be made of aluminum, and sold with a deposit, on the retailer's website. After using the products, consumers will be able to return the packaging to the retailer that will collect and return the packaging to L'Oréal Paris for cleaning and refiling.

Improving formulas

To reduce its environmental impact, the brand is improving the biodegradability of their formulas and reducing their water footprint.

Furthermore, to address a more conscious use of water during use phase (which represents 50% of the CO2 footprint of the brand, linked with heating the water for rinsing products) and help reduce the time needed in the shower, the brand also develops formulas that need less water to be rinsed (e.g. More than Shampoo), as well as new beauty routines that require less rinsing steps (two-in-one products or non-rinse haircare treatments such as Dream Lengths Manageability Line).

Producing sustainably

L'Oréal Paris factories continue their ongoing efforts to reduce carbon emissions, water consumption and waste generation. Between 2005 and 2020, L'Oréal Paris factories and distribution centres have reduced CO2 emissions by 82%, water consumption by 44%, and waste generation by 35%.

Today L'Oréal Paris products are made in 26 factories around the world. Eleven of them are already carbon neutral (using 100% renewable energy, without offsetting) and the rest will reach this goal in 2025.

Investing in environmental projects through programs that empower women

As women are the primary victims of climate change, L'Oréal Paris will invest €10 million in a series of 6 carbon projects whose beneficiaries are communities of women around the world. Along with financial support, L'Oréal Paris will also develop specific programs that empower women in leadership positions. In Honduras for example, where local indigenous communities protect and restore mangroves, the brand will support a project managed by a cooperative of women who will receive support through courses on leadership, financial independence, and women's health.

Facts & figures: L'Oréal Paris' sustainability achievements and future goals

Eco-design of products

2020:

93% of the brand's new & renovated products improved based on life cycle methodology

2030:

100% of all L'Oréal Paris products will be eco-designed

Packaging

2020:

76% of the PET plastic is made of recycled plastic

100% of Total Repair 5 bottles made with 100% recycled plastic

2025:

50% of plastic will be recycled plastic, among which 100% recycled PET

100% of L'Oréal Paris' plastic packaging will be recyclable, reusable, or compostable

2030:

100% of the plastic will come from recycled or biobased materials

L'Oréal Paris will reduce the quantity of packaging used for its products by 20% in intensity

Formulas

2020:

11,453 beneficiaries of our sustainable sourcing programs for raw materials

2030:

100% of L'Oréal Paris' renewable and mineral raw materials will be sustainably sourced

renewable and mineral raw materials will be sustainably sourced 95% of the brand's ingredients will be of renewable origin, derived from abundant minerals or circular processes

Factories

2020:

11 carbon neutral factories (among 26 factories). L'Oréal Paris factory in Canada has been carbon neutral since 2017

2025:

100% of the brand's factories will be carbon neutral

2030:

50% less CO2 emissions per product, compared to 2016

Environmental projects

2025:

10M euros invested in environmental projects

invested in environmental projects 88 515 tonnes of residual carbon emissions by 2025

54K hectares protect

Water

2030:

100% of L'Oréal Paris' factories will be "waterloop factories"

factories will be "waterloop factories" The brand will offer a full selection of waterless haircare products

Transport

2030:

The carbon emissions intensity linked to transport of our products will be reduced by 50% for each product

About L'Oréal Paris

L'Oréal Paris, the world's no.1 beauty brand, is dedicated to empowering women and men by offering the most luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. For most, the name "L'Oréal" is immediately evocative of the brand's signature phrase, "Because I'm Worth It."— the tagline behind the legendary advertising campaign for the Superior Preference® hair colour launch in 1973. Today, it represents the essence of the L'Oréal Paris brand, a spirit which is about helping every woman – and man – embrace their unique beauty while reinforcing their inner sense of self-worth. For more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has held an unparalleled commitment to advancement in technology, innovation, and research, providing ground-breaking, high-quality products for women, men, and children of all ages and ethnicities in five major beauty categories: cosmetics, skincare, hair colour, haircare, and men's grooming.

Instagram: @lorealparis

Facebook: @lorealpariscanada

Twitter: @lorealparisCAN

SOURCE L’Oréal Paris Canada

For further information: Sinéad Breen, rock-it promotions, inc. at [email protected]