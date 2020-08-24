"Buying locally means choosing a piece of furniture made here, not just a local retailer."

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Québec Furniture Manufacturers Association (QFMA) is proud to launch its Meuble du Québec buying locally campaign today to support an industry that creates more than 25,000 jobs across the province. In these times of economic instability, the QFMA hopes that purchasing furniture made locally by local artisans will be a source of pride for consumers.

The campaign aims to highlight the various advantages of buying Québec furniture locally and to dispel certain myths, including the following:

(existence of products for all budgets) Québec furniture is a wise choice because of its advantageous quality-price ratio. Furniture manufacturers in Québec offer a wide range of products to suit all budgets.

(durability of material) Québec furniture manufacturers convey their passion for materials, their concern for comfort and their commitment to durability by producing quality furniture.

Several manufacturers offer a selection of finishes, wood species, fabrics, colours, legs and materials that enable every consumer to have a customized piece of furniture that perfectly suits their décor.

"Buying locally means choosing a piece of furniture made here, not just a local retailer!" says Gilles Pelletier, President and CEO of the QFMA. "More than ever, local businesses need the solidarity of Quebecers, and Québec furniture manufacturers are no exception to the rule. At your retailer, ask first to see the Québec furniture that fits your budget."

The campaign kicks off today on Radio-Canada's television and Web platforms as well as on Urbania. It will run for several weeks.

Identifying furniture in the store

Having noticed, two years ago, a growing demand among Quebecers for furniture made here, the QFMA launched the Meuble du Québec (Québec Furniture) signature in order to provide a visual cue for consumers when they are shopping for furniture.

Electrostatic door stickers identifying retailers selling Québec furniture and tent cards identifying furniture made locally sold on their floors are now more relevant than ever for helping Quebecers find these products in stores and make a wise choice for themselves and for Québec. The Meuble du Québec signature is available to manufacturers and retailers free of charge. It can be used to identify Québec furniture in stores and showrooms and in advertising, on websites and other media.

Discovering Québec's furniture manufacturers

In an effort to provide Quebecers with better guidance, the QFMA also launched meubleduquebec.com, a site developed in collaboration with the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation du Québec to showcase the diversity of furniture made here. Among other things, it is possible to search by product and by manufacturer. The Meuble du Québec website is a tool for discovery, research and inspiration for consumers. The Inspirations section of the site provides consumers with tools to help them find decorating and design ideas.

Retailers and manufacturers can obtain the Meuble du Québec signage kit free of charge by contacting the QFMA directly by e-mail at [email protected] or by phone at 514 866-3631, ext. 181.

About the Québec Furniture Manufacturers Association

Founded in 1942, the Québec Furniture Manufacturers Association is a non-profit organization comprising close to 150 manufacturers of residential, office and institutional furniture, manufacturers of furniture components, as well as product and service suppliers. The QFMA's mission is to actively contribute to the development of the Québec furniture industry, to promote it and to showcase it.

