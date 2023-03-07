BUTTE ENERGY ANNOUNCES EFFECTIVE DATE OF SHARE CONSOLIDATION

TSXV – BEN.H

VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Butte Energy Inc. (TSXV: BEN.H) (the "Company") announces that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the previously announced consolidation of the Company's outstanding common shares on the basis of five (5) pre-consolidation shares for one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation") will become effective at the market opening on March 9, 2023. Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 64,412,840 common shares issued and outstanding.

Butte Energy Inc.

Geir Liland

Chief Executive Officer

