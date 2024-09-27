BUTTE EXECUTES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE EL QUEVAR SILVER PROJECT

TSXV – BEN.H

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSXV: BEN.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to the Company's news release dated September 3, 2024, that it has entered into a definitive agreement dated September 27, 2024 (the "Agreement"), to acquire a 100% interest in the El Quevar project (the "Transaction"). The El Quevar project is located in Salta province, Argentina, a renowned mining region and is owned by Silex Argentina S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Minerals Company ("Golden"), a publicly listed company. The Company will complete the acquisition through the purchase of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Silex Argentina S.A. for total consideration of USD$3,500,000 in cash. In connection with the Transaction, and further to the Company's news release dated September 20, 2024, the Company has completed a concurrent non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $15,270,230. A second deposit of USD$500,000 has been paid to Golden today.

Closing of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions including receipt of all required corporate, regulatory and third party consents, including TSX Venture Exchange approval, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

On behalf of BUTTE ENERGY INC.

"Geir Liland"

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements and information herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the proposed acquisition of the El Quevar project.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: the acquisition of the El Quevar project may not be completed as currently anticipated, or at all; exploration and development of the El Quevar project may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; the conditions to acquire the El Quevar project may not be met as currently contemplated, or at all; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

(1) Source: El Quevar Mineral Resource Estimate. Golden Minerals Company, filed on SEDAR+, February 26, 2018. Butte Energy intends on filing a current NI 43-101 technical report compliant resource estimate prior to or in conjunction with the closing of the Transaction.

SOURCE Butte Energy Inc.

For further information please contact: Tel: 604.609.6110