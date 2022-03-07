Busy bed bugs remain in business

The findings by Orkin Canada are based on the number of commercial and residential bed bug treatments carried out by the company in 2021 (January 1 – December 31).

The top 10 bed buggiest cities in Canada in 2021 are:

Toronto Sudbury Vancouver St John's Oshawa Scarborough Moncton Saint John Winnipeg Edmonton

Travel bans, stay-at-home orders, and a general shift to working remotely have resulted in fewer hitch-hiking opportunities for these critters, and yet they have found a way to stick around. Bed bugs latch onto people, clothing, and furniture. All it can take is an airplane seat, hotel bed or even an office chair for these pesky bed bugs to invade your space.

Due to their ability to double in population about every 16 days, it will not be difficult for bed bugs to regain their grip on Canadians. With blood as their only food source, bed bugs mainly feed on humans, having their dinners usually between midnight and 5 a.m. These dedicated blood-feeding insects can travel up to 100-feet in search of a meal, which is quite a trek for these small but resilient creatures. As Canadians start to travel, whether to the office or on vacation, so too will bed bugs.

Concerned Canadians can keep their offense strong through proactive prevention tips such as careful examination of furniture and clothing after guests leave your home, drying potentially infested bed linens or clothing on the highest heat setting, and sealing cracks in walls, trims, and bed frames. A pest management professional can also help manage problems should they arise.

Download the full list of Canada's 2021 bed buggiest cities here .

About Orkin Canada

Orkin Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) is the country's largest pest control provider and leader in the development of fast, effective and environmentally responsible pest control solutions. Their Home Pest Protection Program prevents and eradicates pest infestations and provides information about pests. Orkin Canada provides professional services to both residential and commercial clients from coast to coast. For more information, visit www.orkincanada.ca, like www.facebook.com/OrkinCanada or follow @orkincanada.

SOURCE Orkin Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, contact: Brown & Cohen Communications & Public Affairs Inc., Taylor Murphy [email protected] | 647.573.6630; Katy Kropka [email protected] | 647.993.6649