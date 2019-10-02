Business partnership between Inno-centre and lg2

MONTREAL, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Inno-centre, the country's most important business accelerator, and lg2, Canada's largest independent creative agency, have entered into a new partnership agreement to assist businesses taking part in Inno-centre programs by providing them with consulting services for their brand image, branding and marketing.

"This important partnership aims to strengthen the ties that Inno-centre and lg2 have maintained over the last several years on the Quebec market. The agreement that is now in force throughout the province will enhance the range of services and expertise that we offer our SMEs and enable us to continue providing valuable assistance and advice that reflect the realities of each of our client companies," states Pierre Nelis, the Chief Operating Officer of Inno-centre.

Pénélope Fournier, a Partner and the General Manager of the lg2 Montreal office, believes the partnership will be "highly enriching for each side. Through this partnership we can assist entrepreneurs at a pivotal moment in their development and act as a springboard to help them grow."

About Inno-centre

For the past 30 years, Inno-centre has offered consulting services to innovative SMEs at every stage of their development. The company's team is made up of over 110 consultants who annually serve over 400 businesses all over Quebec from offices in Quebec City and Montreal. Inno-centre provides second-line consulting services in partnership with the development departments of cities and regions across Quebec. Visit www.inno-centre.com

About lg2

With offices located in Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City, lg2 is the largest independent creative agency in Canada. Every day, the agency transforms, reinvents and collaborates with the most inventive local and international brands in order to help them feed their ambition and become leaders in their industries. Committing itself to the consumer by using data and intelligence, technology, innovation, design, architecture and advertising makes lg2 a creative force and model of entrepreneurial success. Visit www.lg2.com

