BUSINESS AND PHILANTHROPIC LEADERS UNITE TO RAISE $300M FOR UHN'S NEW SURGICAL TOWER

Currently under construction, the new 15-storey tower is slated for completion in late 2028. Purpose-built to prioritize the experience of patients and their families, the tower will feature 82 private patient rooms, new critical care beds, and 20 state-of-the-art operating rooms equipped with the latest robotic equipment and real-time imaging technology. It is anticipated that the tower will help increase UHN's surgical capacity by 20% – a critical step in reducing wait times and clearing surgical backlog in Ontario.

On February 6, 2024, the Government of Ontario announced an investment of nearly $800M towards the construction of the tower. UHN Foundation will raise an additional $300M to see the project through to completion and is well on its way to its goal, with $21.3M raised to date.

"This project will completely revolutionize surgical care in our city and around the world," said Julie Quenneville, CEO of UHN Foundation. "We are so grateful to our donors who have supported the campaign so far, and I have no doubt that with the help of our incredible group of volunteer leaders, we will meet our ambitious fundraising goal. Every dollar makes a huge difference."

With world-renowned expertise in neuro and orthopedic surgeries, the tower at Toronto Western will serve not only members of the local community, but patients from across the province and country. It will also enable the recruitment and retention of top global surgical talent at UHN, and the training of surgical teams from around the world in UHN's advanced techniques using state-of-the-art telepresence and telesimulation.

"As Canada's #1 hospital, UHN handles the most complex surgeries in the country," said Dr. Kevin Smith, President and CEO of UHN. "This tower will allow our expert teams to continue to lead the way in surgical innovation and training while allowing us to serve even more people in need of our care – all while putting the needs of patients and their families first."

The campaign cabinet boasts a wide array of business leaders and philanthropists who will help UHN Foundation open doors to new prospective donors. Their guidance, expertise and passion for advancing health care will be instrumental in helping UHN Foundation reach its fundraising goal within the next four years. The cabinet will be co-chaired by Laura Dottori-Attanasio, President and CEO of Element Fleet Management Corporation; John MacIntyre, Co-founder and Partner of Birch Hill Equity Partners; Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer of BMO Financial Group; and Cornell Wright, President of Wittington Investments, Limited.

"The creation of this new surgical tower is not just about upgrading facilities – it's about transforming the future of surgical care," said the co-chairs in a joint statement. "UHN's reputation as a leader in surgical care is a testament to the dedication of its staff and the support of our community. This project is an opportunity for all of us to contribute to something truly monumental, and we hope others will join us in our mission to reimagine health care in Toronto and beyond."

A full list of the Campaign Cabinet members recruited to date is below:

Co-chairs:

Laura Dottori-Attanasio

President & CEO, Element Fleet Management Corporation

UHN Foundation Board Member

John MacIntyre

Co-founder & Partner, Birch Hill Equity Partners

Darryl White

Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group

UHN Trustee

Cornell Wright

President, Wittington Investments, Limited

Deputy Chair, UHN Board of Trustees



Members:

Dan Barclay

Retired CEO & Group Head, BMO Capital Markets

UHN Foundation Board Member

Geoffrey S. Belsher

Chairman and Country Chief Executive Officer, Barclays in Canada

Paula Courtney

President & CEO, The Verde Group

Daniella Dimitrov

SVP and Chief Financial Officer, Calibre Mining Corp.

UHN Foundation Board Member

Sean Driscoll

Director and Co-Chief Executive Officer, FAX Capital

UHN Foundation Board Member

Paul Farrell

Former Vice Chair, Global Investment Banking, CIBC

Chair, UHN Foundation

Dr. Thomas Forbes

Surgeon-in-Chief, Sprott Department of Surgery, UHN

Joe Gagliano

CEO, ARS Global Emergency Management





Laurence Goldstein

President, Canuck Properties Ltd.

UHN Foundation Board Member

Adam Halpern

Operations Manager, Halpern Enterprises

Raj Kothari

Principal, Centre Street Enterprises

Former Vice Chair, PwC Canada

UHN Foundation Board Member

Anthony Lam

Vice President, Private Banking International Clients, RBC Wealth Management

Harry Lebovic

CEO, Lebovic Enterprises Limited





Marc Lipton

President and CEO, Creyos

UHN Foundation Board Member

Adel Melek

Global Vice Chairman, Risk Advisory, Deloitte





John P. Mulvihill

President and Portfolio Manager, Mulvihill Capital Management

Marc A. Muzzo

President and CEO, Pemberton Group

UHN Foundation Board Member





Dr. Allan Okrainec

Surgical Lead, Planning and Infrastructure, UHN





Lucas Pontillo

Executive Director and Global Chief Financial Officer, Fiera Capital

Dr. Fayez Quereshy

Vice President, Clinical and Surgical Oncologist & Minimally Invasive Surgeon, UHN

Rebecca Repa

Executive Vice President of Clinical Support and Performance, UHN

TJ Rinomato

Partner at Rinomato Group Companies

Calin Rovinescu

Former CEO of Air Canada

Danielle Skipp

Managing Director, Nicola Wealth

Dr. Kevin Smith

President & CEO, UHN

Anish Taneja

Managing Director, Palm Holdings

Tanya Van Biesen

President & CEO, VersaFi

Mary Vitug

Corporate Director, External Advisor to Nicola Wealth

For more information on the tower project or how to get involved, please visit uhnfoundation.ca/surgicaltower

About UHN Foundation

Part of University Health Network (UHN), UHN Foundation raises funds Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto Rehab and The Michener Institute of Education. No one ever changed the world on their own: donor support is critical to upholding the excellence in patient care that UHN is known for, and changing the status quo of health care – helping recruit and train the brightest medical minds from around the world, develop new treatments for disease, and advance bold medical research. UHNfoundation.ca

About University Health Network (UHN)

UHN is Canada's No. 1 hospital and the world's No. 1 publicly funded hospital. With 10 sites and more than 20,000 members of TeamUHN, UHN consists of Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, The Michener Institute of Education at UHN and West Park Healthcare Centre. As Canada's top research hospital, the scope of research and complexity of cases at UHN have made it a national and international source for discovery, education and patient care. UHN.ca

