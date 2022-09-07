MONTREAL, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - AGA Benefit Solutions, in partnership with Novacap, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Aptus Benefits. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Aptus Benefits specializes in group benefits and retirement plans and offers expertise in collectively bargained plans and executive disability programs. Aptus Benefits' services include the development of customized plans for clients, as well as the redesign and management of complex plans.

This acquisition continues AGA Benefit Solutions' expansion into Western Canada. The Aptus Benefits team, now operating under the AGA banner, will continue to provide its clients with the personalized, quality service they have come to expect.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Aptus Benefits, as we work to elevate our position in retirement and group benefits services in Western Canada, operating under an ideal entity like AGA Benefit Solutions. Together, we will share our industry knowledge and remain well positioned for continued success." said Bill Watt, principal at Aptus Benefits.

"We look forward to welcoming Bill Watt and the team to the AGA family and to bring our suite of solutions to clients in Western Canada," said Martin Papillon, President and CEO of AGA. "We are putting all of AGA's capabilities at the service of the team in Vancouver, enabling them to deliver a full range of services to their valued clients."

About AGA Benefit Solutions

AGA Benefit Solutions is a Canadian leader in the development and administration of customized group insurance plans and also specializes in group retirement plans. Founded more than 40 years ago, AGA Benefit Solutions serves today more than 2,600 clients, supports over 155,000 members with the management and adjudication of their claims, and boasts over a $1 billion in premiums and group retirement assets under management. To find out more, visit www.aga.ca.

About Novacap

Founded in 1981, Novacap is a leading North American private equity firm with CA$8 billion of AUM that has invested in more than 100 companies and completed more than 150 add-on acquisitions. Applying its sector-focused approach since 2007 in TMT, Industries, Financial Services and Digital Infrastructure, Novacap's deep domain expertise can accelerate company growth and create long-term value. With experienced, dedicated investment and operations teams as well as substantial funding, Novacap has the resources and knowledge to build world-class businesses. Novacap has offices in Brossard, Quebec and Toronto, Ontario. To find out more, visit www.novacap.ca.

