Burger King® opens 300th restaurant in Canada; major milestone exemplifies growth for the brand in the Canadian market

"We're extremely excited to be opening our 300th Burger King restaurant in Canada," says Chris Finazzo, President, Burger King Americas.

"This is a big step in our journey to offer more and more Canadians close and convenient access to our iconic flame-grilled Whopper® sandwich and other Burger King favourites. Our local franchise owners and team members deliver exceptional service and quality food for our guests and we're excited to keep growing our footprint across the country."

The new restaurant was opened by franchisee, Redberry Restaurants ("Redberry"), and is part of their commitment with Burger King Canada to develop more than 100 new restaurant locations in the next 5 years.

"We're celebrating that the opening of our newest restaurant marks the 300th Burger King in Canada, it's an incredible milestone," says Ken Otto, CEO Redberry. "This is the second Burger King restaurant that Redberry has opened this year, and we have a strong plan to continue our rapid growth in 2021 and beyond."

About BURGER KING®

Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original Home of The Whopper®, the Burger King system operates more than 18,800 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.bk.com.

About Redberry Restaurants

Founded in 2005, Redberry Restaurants is one of the largest quick-service restaurant franchisees in Canada with 111 BURGER KING® restaurants and 23 Pizza Hut restaurants. In 2019, City Capital Ventures announced that it acquired Redberry and planned to accelerate new unit growth. In August 2020, Redberry was awarded "Restaurant Top 200 The Nation's Largest and Most Successful Franchisees" by Franchise Times. For more information, visit www.redberry.ca

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.

