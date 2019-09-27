Burger King® Announces Agreement to Launch the Burger King® Brand in the Baltics

ESTONIA, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Burger King today announced a new agreement to open restaurants in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The three Baltic states are among the few remaining countries in Europe where Burger King currently does not have restaurants.

"We are excited to develop beautiful new Burger King restaurants and introduce guests in the Baltics to our iconic brand featuring our great-tasting food with Tallink Grupp" said David Shear, President, Burger King and Popeyes EMEA. "We are confident that guests will enjoy our world-famous flame-grilled flavor, including our iconic WHOPPER® sandwich, and experience our brand their way through personalized digital innovation."

Tallink Grupp, which launched the first floating Burger King restaurant on board a cruise ship in 2016, has now acquired the exclusive development rights for the Baltic countries. Tallink plans to open many restaurants across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania with the first restaurant in Estonia set to open this winter.

"Tallink made history in 2016 when we brought Burger King's first restaurants on board ships, and now we are making history again, bringing the iconic Whopper sandwich as well as the rest of the popular Burger King menu offerings to the people of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania," said Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp.

According to the development agreement, the term of each licence for its restaurants opened will be for 20 years. The company plans to open its first Burger King restaurant in Tallinn this winter and the first restaurants in Latvia and Lithuania in the first half of 2020.

About BURGER KING®

Founded in 1954, the BURGER KING® brand is the second-largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original HOME OF THE WHOPPER®, the BURGER KING® system operates more than 18,000 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of BURGER KING® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the BURGER KING® brand, please visit the BURGER KING® brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $32 billion in system-wide sales and over 26,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.

About Tallink Grupp

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 14 vessels and operates seven ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs over 7,400 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2018, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 385,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

More information at: www.tallink.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are often identified by the words "may," "might," "believes," "thinks," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends" or similar expressions and reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements include statements about RBI's expectations and belief about the number of Burger King restaurants that AS Tallink Grupp will open throughout the Baltic states and whether the first Burger King restaurant in Tallinn, Estonia will open during this winter and in Latvia and Lithuania during the first half of 2020. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RBI's expectations and beliefs are detailed in filings of RBI with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, such as its annual and quarterly reports and include the following risks: risks related to RBI's ability to successfully implement its domestic and international growth strategy and risks related to its international operations; risks related to RBI's ability to compete domestically and internationally in an intensely competitive industry; and risks related to RBI's ability to successfully accelerate international development with strategic partners and joint ventures. Other than as required under U.S. federal securities laws or Canadian securities laws, we do not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, change in expectations or otherwise.

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.

For further information: Investors: investor@rbi.com; Media: media@rbi.com