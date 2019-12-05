Burger competition in Canada is heating up: Burger King® Canada announces plan to develop more than 100 new restaurants

The underpenetrated burger market in Canada is an attractive opportunity for growth

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Burger King is announcing plans to open more than 100 restaurants in Ontario and Manitoba over the next five years. To drive growth in the underpenetrated burger market of Canada, Burger King Canada has inked a new five-year expansion deal with long-time partner, Redberry Restaurants ("Redberry"), to grow the number of Burger King restaurants in Canada by 25% so even more guests can enjoy the iconic flame-grilled Whopper® sandwich, chicken fries and other Burger King favourites.

"For far too long, Canadian burger lovers have not had enough flame grilled options to choose from," said Matt Wright, General Manager, Burger King Canada. "Premium ingredients and signature recipes have defined Burger King for 50 successful years in Canada. We're excited that even more Canadians will be introduced to the iconic Burger King brand and our great tasting food."

Burger King has been making waves in the burger industry over the last year. From announcements about expansion in China and plans to open to the first Burger King restaurant in the Baltics to the launch of two delicious plant-based burgers in the US and Europe – the Impossible Whopper and the Rebel Whopper sandwiches – the brand is growing so even more guests can experience the flame-grilled goodness of a Burger King burger.

"We are so excited to expand the Burger King brand in Canada," said Ken Otto, CEO Redberry. "We've been a proud Burger King Canada partner for 15 years and we can't wait to light the fire in those grills in more than 100 brand new locations."

Founded in 1954, Burger King is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. In September 1969, the first Canadian Burger King restaurant opened in Windsor and that same restaurant still serves the flame-gilled Whopper sandwich to this day.

As part of this new agreement, approximately 10 restaurants are planned to be open in 2020 in Southwestern Ontario to serve up flame grilled goodness to millions of Canadians every year.

About BURGER KING®

Founded in 1954, the BURGER KING® brand is the second-largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original HOME OF THE WHOPPER®, the BURGER KING® system operates more than 18,000 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of BURGER KING® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the BURGER KING® brand, please visit the BURGER KING® brand website at BurgerKing.ca or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Redberry Group

Redberry Group is one of the largest quick-service restaurant franchisees in Canada with 110 BURGER KING® restaurants across Ontario, Quebec, and Manitoba and 23 Pizza Hut restaurants in Alberta. The Redberry-owned BURGER KING® restaurants represent 40% of all Canadian BURGER KING® locations. In January 2019, City Capital Ventures, LLC announced the acquisition of Toronto-based Redberry Group and plans to accelerate new unit growth and remodels. For more information, visit Redberry.ca.

