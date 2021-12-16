Five pallets of essential care products will be donated to organizations including health care facilities, food banks, emergency housing facilities and community support services. The supplies are being distributed throughout the week by Bunzl's Cleaning & Hygiene, Safety and Grocery divisions to support healthcare delivery, protect essential workers and assist people in need.

"The global pandemic continues to impact local communities and has exacerbated issues such as food insecurity and homelessness," said John Howlett, President of Bunzl Canada. "Giving back to our communities by supporting these organizations in the amazing work they do is a fundamental tenet of our business philosophy, culture and values. We share those values with our employees, and with our customers."

In 2020, Bunzl provided remote communities and front-line workers in a wide range of organizations across Canada with donations of desperately needed personal protective equipment. This year, the company resumed its annual b.r.a.i.n.child golf tournament which has now raised over $1.5 million to fund paediatric brain tumour research, and it is an enthusiastic participant in a wide range of other community events across the country.

"We're very excited to get our second annual Week of Giving under way," said Margo Hunnisett, Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "Bunzl Canada is comprised of long standing, local businesses with deep roots in the communities we serve. This event demonstrates our commitment to investing and participating in those communities across the country."

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. ( bunzlcanada.ca ) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

About Bunzl Distribution

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC ( bunzldistribution.com ), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centre throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users.

