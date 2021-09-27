The event, held on September 21 st at the Greystone Golf Club in Milton, Ontario, was attended by Bunzl Canada customers, vendors and employees and has raised over $1,575,000 since its inception. While the event could not take place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bunzl Canada did hold a smaller Ryder Cup tournament and raised $25,000.

This year's event looked a little different with the required health and safety protocols in place to keep golfers safe. Tee times were scheduled, rather than the traditional shotgun start. The number of golfers was limited, a mask mandate was in place for indoor locations, and sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer were provided for participants in every cart. None of this dampened spirits - everyone in attendance was not only proud to support this important cause but excited to have the opportunity to once again participate in this much anticipated annual event.

Led by Dr. James Rutka, the Arthur & Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children has made exciting inroads into the treatment of this devastating disease. Clinical trials of a new treatment strategy are currently underway using Magnetic Resonance Guided Focused Ultrasounds (MRgFUS). The technology enables delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier, targeting specific areas of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) brain tumours and increasing the strength and accuracy of the treatment. Dr. Rutka's team is the first to use this technology to enable therapeutics to penetrate the blood brain barrier in children with this type of highly aggressive tumour.

"Bunzl's annual tournament has been incredibly supportive of our research," said Dr. Rutka. "The funding has allowed us to perform pilot studies, purchase state-of-the-art equipment and has helped us become world leaders in innovative, state of the art research for pediatric brain tumours. Thank you to the Bunzl group for holding this tournament, year after year. There is no substitute for the funding we have received, and we are proud to say the future looks bright for children with brain tumours."

"I want to thank our customers and all of our vendor partners for their generous contributions to the success of the tournament this year," said Bunzl Canada President, John Howlett. "We are so proud to support the incredible work being done by Dr. Rutka's team. They are pioneering better treatments that are leading to longer lives for their young patients, and hope for the future for their families."

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

About Bunzl Distribution

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC (bunzldistribution.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centre throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users.

