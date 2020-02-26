Bunzl Canada Provides Electrostatic Disinfecting to Safeguard Hygiene At CFB Trenton

"Our support to customers in maintaining healthy, productive facilities is focused on providing the right products, state-of-the-art technology and best practices in cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting," said Bunzl Canada President, John Howlett. "We're proud to assist Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) in their efforts to maintain the highest levels of cleaning and hygiene."

The company provided urgently needed cleaning supplies and the loan of a Clorox® Total 360® electrostatic disinfecting unit for use at CFB Trenton, where Canadians returning from China are being received and housed while quarantined. The Total 360® system, pioneered in Canada by Bunzl, uses an electrode to introduce an attractive charge to the disinfecting product. An air compressor atomizes the solution, enabling the charged particles to reach and uniformly coat the front, back and sides of surfaces, disinfecting even the hardest-to-reach places.

Bunzl's assistance during the coronavirus repatriation flights operation in Trenton was invaluable, according to the operations team at CBSA. The prompt, on-site delivery of additional protective masks, disinfectant liquids and wipes, and the loan of the electrostatic applicator to assist in the equipment clean-up phase enabled the team to remain focused on successfully executing their mandate of service and protection.

Bunzl Canada offers a wide range of cleaning and hygiene products, tools and equipment as well as a comprehensive line of head-to-toe personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks, eye protection etc. The company supports their industry-leading products with training and education to facilities in healthcare, high traffic venues, educational settings and other commercial and institutional facilities across the country.

"We continually look for new ways to help our customers improve cleaning program effectiveness, safeguard the health of their employees and protect the environment" said Margo Hunnisett, VP Marketing and Communications at Bunzl Canada. "We're thrilled to have been able to assist CBSA in the vital work that they do."

