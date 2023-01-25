Distribution leader sponsors state-of-the-art, solar-powered greenhouse to fight food insecurity.

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Bunzl Canada is proud to announce its sponsorship of a community scale, solar-powered greenhouse at the Alberta Avenue Community League (AACL) in Edmonton. This state-of-the-art initiative will provide the community with access to fresh, locally grown produce year-round.

Bunzl Canada has sponsored a community scale, solar-powered greenhouse at the Alberta Avenue Community League (AACL) in Edmonton. (CNW Group/Bunzl Canada)

The innovative project was initiated by Edmonton's own Exceed Solar, a local start-up business founded on passion for the environment and a commitment to making a meaningful impact on the planet by promoting alternative energy and sustainable living. The new greenhouse will feature advanced technology, including a 1.2kW solar energy system, heating and cooling ductless pump, and an Internet of Things (IoT)-based environmental monitoring system.

"We are very excited to partner with Exceed Solar and the AACL on this innovative project," said Margo Hunnisett, Bunzl Canada's Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "We believe that access to food, especially fresh produce, is essential for building strong, sustainable communities. We're committed to supporting initiatives to address food insecurity and hope this new greenhouse will serve as a model for other communities to follow."

Bunzl Canada provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies to over 45,000 Canadian businesses. The company supports local foodbanks across the country as well as contributing to in-school nutrition programs.

"We are thrilled to have the support of Bunzl in bringing this exciting project to our community," said AACL Facility Manager, Karen Mykietka. "The greenhouse will not only provide us with fresh produce but will also serve as a valuable educational resource for our members. We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our community."

The AACL will provide educational resources and workshops, allowing members of the community to learn about sustainable farming practices and how to properly care for the plants in the greenhouse.

Construction of the greenhouse is set to begin in the coming weeks and is expected to be fully operational by Spring 2023, according to Elliott Putters, Exceed Solar's founder and CEO. "We're very excited to see the positive impact this initiative will have on our local community, thanks to our partners, Bunzl Canada and the AACL".

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

About Bunzl Distribution

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC, headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centre throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users.

SOURCE Bunzl Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Margo Hunnisett, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Bunzl Canada Inc., [email protected], (905) 630-3749