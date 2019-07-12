Bunzl Canada Pilots Natural Gas Vehicle to Reduce Environmental Footprint

Distribution leader partners with Vision Truck Group & Enbridge Gas to lower emissions on busiest routes.

BURLINGTON, ON, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Bunzl Canada (bunzlcanada.ca) announced today the pilot test of the company's first natural gas-powered transport truck for delivery routes in southwestern Ontario. The fuel-efficient vehicle will not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions and decrease fuel consumption but will also achieve engine noise reduction of an estimated 10 decibels.

"This new technology is projected to reduce emissions by 25% while improving overall fuel efficiency," said Tim McKinnon, Operations Director. "Now that there are tractor-friendly refuelling stations located across Ontario, we can operate these vehicles on the Highway 401 corridor from Windsor to Montreal. It's an exciting opportunity for us to reduce our environmental footprint on some of our busiest transportation routes."

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has been used in transportation since 1939. There are currently more than 1,100 CNG vehicles operating in Ontario and eastern Canada, and over 50,000 operating in the U.S.

"We are confident that Bunzl Canada's CNG powered transport truck pilot test will demonstrate why cleaner and more affordable CNG trucks are the ideal choice in the competitive transportation business," says Scott Dodd, Director of Business Development for Enbridge Gas. "In addition to long-term cost savings and emission reductions as compared to diesel, other proven advantages include a quieter, cleaner truck for employees and the customers they deliver to."

Sustainability is a key corporate focus for Bunzl Canada in both its operations and the products it supplies. "This is just one of a number of high priority initiatives designed to reduce our company's environmental footprint, and help our customers do the same," said the company's President, John Howlett. "We continue to source a wide range of environmentally preferable product alternatives and are developing creative partnerships with innovation leaders in a variety of recycling technologies."

Reusable plastics figure prominently in Bunzl's newest food packaging product offerings along with the latest in compostable packaging materials.

For more information visit www.bunzlcanada.ca/sustainability.

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

About Bunzl Distribution

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC (bunzldistribution.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centre throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users.

SOURCE Bunzl Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Lindsey Lima, Manager, Corporate and Vendor Brands, Direct: 905-631-4021, Cell: 905-802-4150, Email: lindsey.lima@bunzlcanada.ca

Related Links

http://www.bunzldistribution.com

