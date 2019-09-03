Bunzl Canada Opens New Distribution Facility in Vaudreuil-Dorion

National distribution leader continues to invest in business expansion in Quebec

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Bunzl Canada (bunzlcanada.ca) today announced the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distribution centre in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec. The company's previous investments in the province have included the acquisition of sanitation supply businesses Emballages Maska and Plus II Sanitation, which now operate under the R3 Redistribution brand banner.

"Quebec is a very strategic market for Bunzl," said Bunzl Canada President, John Howlett. "We continue to invest in growing our wholesale distribution business across the province. This exceptional new facility is an example of that. It will allow us to increase the product offering and tools we provide to our customers and continue to enhance their service experience."

Bunzl Canada's Quebec operations are in multiple centres, including Montreal, Quebec City, Boucherville, and Lachine, with sales and customer service operations in Saint-Hyacinthe.

"We are committed to giving our customers access to knowledgeable, local people who provide personal service and dedicated support, so maintaining our local presence is vital," Howlett said. "That, combined with our comprehensive range of product categories and reliable national supply network, allows us to play a unique and pivotal role in our customers' business success."

Bunzl Canada provides a wide range of cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies to businesses across Canada. The company continually invests in new equipment, training and technology to improve employee and workplace safety. It has run a number of recruitment campaigns this year to staff its operations in Quebec. Vaudreuil-Dorion, twice cited as one of the best cities in Canada in which to raise a family, was not only selected for its convenient access to major transportation routes but its attractiveness as a location for employees to live and work.

For more information about Bunzl Canada please visit the company's website at www.bunzlcanada.ca.

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies that keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

About Bunzl Distribution

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC (bunzldistribution.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centres throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users.

