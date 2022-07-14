Bunzl Canada Breaks Fundraising Record for Pediatric Brain Tumour Research

On July 12 th , Bunzl Canada, its vendors and customers gathered at Greystone Golf Club in Milton, Ontario to enjoy a day of golf, activities, food, prizes, and most importantly, to raise funds for pediatric brain tumour research. Since establishing the golf tournament, Bunzl Canada and its supporters have raised over $1.6 million to fund the revolutionary work being done at SickKids Hospital to combat these life-threatening pediatric neurosurgical conditions. This week, they surpassed $100,000 in donations in a single event.

Over the last decade, the research team at Toronto's SickKids Hospital, led by Dr. James Rutka, has focused its efforts on discovering less intrusive processes to treat children with brain tumours. In recent years, Dr. Rutka and his team have developed a procedure using Magnetic Resonance Imaging Guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS) that reduces the rate of medical complications associated with pediatric brain tumour treatment, increases recovery time and drastically improves quality of life for patients.

"We still have many unanswered questions when it comes to the diagnosis, the management and treatment of children with brain tumours … hopefully this will lead to a better prognosis for these children," said Dr. Rutka. "We're now able to use the strategy of targeted therapy to enable children to live much better and much longer lives than ever before." Video: Dr. Rutka explains how MRgFUS is used to combat pediatric brain tumours

MRgFUS technology can bypass the blood brain barrier and directly target the brain stem, reaching aggressive tumours like medulloblastoma, the most common type of cancerous brain tumor in children. Dr. Rutka and his team hope to launch a clinical trial of this transformative treatment within the next six months.

"The Bunzl Group has been phenomenal at supporting our research these past 20 years and more," said Dr. Rutka. "They have allowed us to pursue our research objectives, our research dreams - and we've been highly successful at moving the needle in terms of better treatments for children with brain tumours."

"I can't thank our vendor partners and customers enough for their ongoing participation and generous contributions," said Bunzl Canada's President, John Howlett. "We are honoured to support Dr. Rutka and his dedicated team at SickKids Hospital as they continue to develop treatments to help children conquer this devastating disease."

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

About Bunzl Distribution

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC (bunzldistribution.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centre throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users.

SOURCE Bunzl Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Margo Hunnisett, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Bunzl Canada Inc., [email protected], (905) 630-3749