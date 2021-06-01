SAINT-HYACINTHE, QC, June 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Alexandre Gagnon, Vice-President of Bunny Farm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Endives Diva. The Schryve Family has been growing endives in Québec since 1975 and is currently Canada's only producer. Because growing endives is labour-intensive and requires a great deal of care and attention, Bunny Farm has enlisted the help of Philippe Schryve to ensure a smooth transfer of knowledge.

"Choosing to sell Endives Diva was not an easy decision," Mr. Schryve says. "This is an adventure that has lasted for almost 50 years and we wanted it to continue. Consumers have been very loyal over the years and we would have been really sad to disappoint them or have to sell to foreign interests. Bunny Farm is a Québec company that shares our values and has the drive, passion and necessary means to keep moving Endives Diva forward."

Expanded market presence

The acquisition of Endives Diva expands Bunny Farm's offering, strengthening its position in the fruit and vegetable market. "We are very proud to have concluded this agreement, which will ensure the continuity of Endives Diva," says Mr. Gagnon. "It's a great family story and we're excited to write the next chapters. This transaction will also enable Bunny Farm to grow its field of expertise and increase its presence in the industry."

About Bunny Farm

Founded in 2010 and located in the Saint-Hyacinthe region, Bunny Farm specializes in growing onions and carrots, which it markets in Canada and the United States. In recent years, the company has invested to diversify its product line, expand its production area and better position itself in the market, while promoting sustainable agricultural values. The acquisition of Endives Diva is another step towards achieving its business objectives.

