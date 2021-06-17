Building the path to a highly rewarding career

It is estimated that more than 80% of all mental and physical health impairments occur during someone's working life. Failure by workplaces to accommodate these changing health conditions can mean job loss and subsequent unemployment, and often results in permanent employment loss with the inevitable corollary of social, economic and financial marginalization.

Maintaining good quality jobs for individuals who acquire a health impairment, is a pivotal first step for workplaces in ultimately "Building a Culture of Accommodation", where hiring a person with a disability is no longer impacted by the associated stigma, but instead becomes a regular part of an inclusive society.

The availability of highly qualified Return to Work/Disability Management Professionals who are able to effectively work across the workplace spectrum (employers, unions, workers compensation boards, and other relevant stakeholders) and collaborate with all parties in maintaining equitable employment for disabled workers is one of the critical components in supporting workplaces with implementation of effective RTW/DM programs.

Funding provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada–British Columbia Workforce Development Agreement provides BC residents with a Scholarship to enter the Bachelor of Disability Management program offered through the Pacific Coast University for Workplace Health Sciences (PCU-WHS) delivered through an online learning platform.

In recognition of the key role which early intervention and successful job retention efforts can have in reducing the socio-economic impact of disabling health impairments for disabled workers, employers and our society at large, many employers, unions, WCBs and other relevant stakeholders are expanding their efforts through various DM programs, policies and practices to build knowledge and capacity designed to improve successful accommodation of disabled workers.

With an ever increasing number of available employment opportunities in the RTW/DM space across Canada and internationally, from front line Return to Work coordination to senior management positions working as a Disability Management Professional is in many instances not only a financially rewarding career, but allows you to make a positive difference in someone's life.

SOURCE National Institute of Disability Management and Research

For further information: Wolfgang Zimmermann, Executive Director, 778-421-0821, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.nidmar.ca

