OTTAWA, ON, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced the successful allocation of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP)'s entire provincial funding envelope.

The Government of Canada is playing a crucial role in helping meet the needs of communities from coast to coast to coast, and throughout the next ten years and beyond, Canadians will see the benefits of our investments.

To date, the Government of Canada's investments have improved access to safe drinking water by building or rehabilitating over 1,000 water and wastewater systems, strengthened communities with 800 projects to improve cultural and recreational spaces, and enhanced public transit systems by acquiring over 4,200 public transit vehicles like buses, subway cars and light rail transit trains.

The Government of Canada will work with partners to advance all of the submitted projects for Canadians.

The Government of Canada committed more than $1.5 billion for the City of Calgary's new Green Line. A key part of the city's light rail transit system, the Green Line will reduce transportation costs for residents and as well as reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30,000 tonnes annually by 2028. The project will employ approximately 20,000 Canadians, particularly in the skilled trades, during the design and construction phase.

A federal investment of $21.1 million will enable the Pays de la Sagouine, one of New Brunswick's premier tourist and cultural attractions, to enhance visitor experience through the construction of new buildings, a new footbridge, a multi-purpose trail, a wooden boardwalk with a lookout, and a patio with kiosks.

In addition, Kwanlin Dün First Nation in Yukon now has a new community hub, providing greater access for residents to celebrate their heritage and access community and cultural programming. The Government of Canada invested over $19.3 million towards this project.

Whether it is building public transit, supporting the resilience of communities, or funding community infrastructure, the government knows that our partners rely on a long-term approach to infrastructure. Following the success of ICIP, the government is actively reviewing Canada's continued infrastructure needs as it charts a course for future federal infrastructure programming.

Through these infrastructure investments, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Investments in infrastructure are investments in the quality of life of all Canadians. They strengthen the fabric of communities, create good-paying jobs, and grow our economy. In the coming years and decades, Canada will welcome millions of people and operate a shift towards a greener economy – and infrastructure will be key to the success of those initiatives. I look forward to engaging with our partners across the country about the next generation of infrastructure programs, in which the federal government will continue to play a leading role."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is a $33 billion allocation-based program that is a part of the Investing in Canada Plan.

Infrastructure Program is a allocation-based program that is a part of the Investing in Plan. Through ICIP, Infrastructure Canada has already approved more than $24 billion towards 5,400 projects of the $33 billion program. Federal investments are already being delivered via five funding streams: over $12.4 billion for 413 projects under the Public Transit Stream; over $6.5 billion for 1411 projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream; $1.2 billion for 793 projects under the Community, Cultural and Recreational Infrastructure stream; over $1.9 billion for 685 projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream, and over $1.9 billion for 2173 projects under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream.

To help build more infrastructure sooner, Budget 2022 signaled the government's intent to accelerate the deadline for provinces to commit their remaining funding to March 31, 2023, with any uncommitted funds after this date to be reallocated to other priorities.

Territories will have until March 31, 2025, to submit projects under ICIP. Infrastructure Canada will continue to monitor progress and oversee approved projects. All project construction must be completed by October 31, 2033.

, to submit projects under ICIP. Infrastructure will continue to monitor progress and oversee approved projects. All project construction must be completed by . Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-pic-INFC-eng.html#s_1

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's long-term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

