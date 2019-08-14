Building stronger communities across Prince Edward Island with the federal Gas Tax Fund

Doubling of the federal Gas Tax Fund delivers a boost in Prince Edward Island for 63 communities

CHARLOTTETOWN, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Modern public infrastructure is key to promoting economic growth, strengthening the middle class and developing healthy, sustainable communities. That is why the Government of Canada is renewing its commitment to communities through the federal Gas Tax Fund and delivering much needed support for their local priorities.

Prince Edward Island has received the first of two $8.25 million annual installments of the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF), along with a top-up of $16.5 million, made available through Budget 2019. This top-up doubles the amount of money for Prince Edward Island communities, enabling them to carry out infrastructure projects that support the well-being of their residents.

The federal GTF is a long-term, indexed source of funding that supports a diverse range of local infrastructure projects across the province each year. For example, Morell used GTF funding to make improvements to their rink that included adding a new community room. Meanwhile, investments in Victoria will make the Old Victoria Schoolhouse more energy efficient and renovations will open up more opportunities to host more cultural, tourism and business events. Municipalities like Three Rivers and North Rustico will benefit from upgrades to water systems and newly resurfaced and repaved roads.

This predictable funding, enhanced by a doubling of the 2018-19 GTF allocations, as announced in Budget 2019, is allowing communities to plan for current and future infrastructure priorities, so they can build the resilient infrastructure of the 21st century that residents deserve, and help ensure that Prince Edward Island remains among the best places in the world to live.

"The Government of Canada is proud to deliver this stable, predictable long-term funding that communities rely on to develop their public infrastructure. By working with other orders of government, we are making significant progress and delivering concrete results for all Canadians. From improving roads, water services and energy efficiency, to enhancing recreation and tourism centres, the federal Gas Tax Fund is helping keep families safe, promote economic development and improve people's quality of life across the country."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"An investment in any PEI community is an investment in our people. These funds are put to good use based on local priorities – from local roads and bridges to recreation and sport to environmental friendly infrastructure improvements."

The Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy

Government of Prince Edward Island

The federal Gas Tax Fund delivers over $2 billion every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year.

every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year. To help address the short-term infrastructure priorities of municipalities, local governments and Indigenous communities, Budget 2019 includes a top-up of $2.2 billion to the federal Gas Tax Fund.

to the federal Gas Tax Fund. The federal Gas Tax Fund is flexible in allowing communities to apply funding to their most pressing local needs. Communities can invest across 18 different project categories, including recreation, water systems and roads. They can also use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

Through its Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The plan includes more than $92 billion for funding such as the Gas Tax Fund and more than $95 billion in new funding for infrastructure programs.

for funding such as the Gas Tax Fund and more than in new funding for infrastructure programs. To date, more than 48,000 projects have been approved under the plan and the majority of these projects are either underway, or already completed.

2019‒2020 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in Prince Edward Island by community:

Prince Edward Island's 2019‒20 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada has delivered the first of two $8.25 million federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) installments to Prince Edward Island for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

In addition to the regular installments, Prince Edward Island communities will benefit this year from a top-up to their funding, as announced in Budget 2019. This top-up will accelerate progress and maximize every opportunity to ensure that Canadians in every community across the country continue to see real and timely results in the renewal of public infrastructure.

The GTF will provide Prince Edward Island with a total of $33 million this fiscal year for local infrastructure projects.

The following table indicates the 2019-20 federal GTF allocation and Budget 2019 top-up amount for Prince Edward Island's communities.1

Ultimate Recipient Allocation 2019-20 ($) Budget 2019 top-up ($) Abrams Village 100,000 100,000 Afton 37,032 37,032 Alberton 104,739 104,739 Alexandra 6,339 6,339 Annandale-Little Pond-Howe Bay 6,052 6,052 Bedeque 8,663 8,663 Belfast 47,903 47,903 Bonshaw 5,364 5,364 Borden-Carleton 100,000 100,000 Brackley (including Winsloe South) 17,096 17,096 Breadalbane 4,790 4,790 Central Kings 9,724 9,724 Central Prince (including Ellerslie-Bideford, Lady Slipper) 31,897 31,897 Charlottetown 3,301,715 3,301,715 Clyde River 18,731 18,731 Cornwall 489,211 489,211 Crapaud 100,000 100,000 Darlington 2,610 2,610 Eastern Kings 20,337 20,337 Greenmount-Montrose 7,630 7,630 Hampshire 9,609 9,609 Hazelbrook 5,249 5,249 Hunter River 100,000 100,000 Kensington 148,099 148,099 Kingston 31,438 31,438 Kinkora 100,000 100,000 Linkletter 8,892 8,892 Lot 11 & Area 17,584 17,584 Malpeque Bay 29,545 29,545 Meadowbank 10,183 10,183 Miltonvale Park 32,930 32,930 Miminegash 4,245 4,245 Miscouche 100,000 100,000 Morell 100,000 100,000 Mount Stewart 100,000 100,000 Murray Harbour 100,000 100,000 Murray River 8,720 8,720 New Haven-Riverdale 14,916 14,916 North Rustico 100,000 100,000 North Shore (including Grand Tracadie, Pleasant Grove) 59,664 59,664 North Wiltshire 5,421 5,421 Northport 5,335 5,335 O'Leary 100,000 100,000 Resort Municipality 100,000 100,000 Sherbrooke 4,561 4,561 Souris 100,000 100,000 Souris West 10,212 10,212 St. Felix 9,552 9,552 St. Louis 1,893 1,893 St. Nicholas 6,052 6,052 St. Peter's Bay 100,000 100,000 Stratford 887,861 887,861 Summerside 1,356,490 1,356,490 Three Rivers 656,885 656,885 Tignish 100,000 100,000 Tignish Shore 2,094 2,094 Tyne Valley 100,000 100,000 Union Road 5,852 5,852 Victoria 100,000 100,000 Warren Grove 10,212 10,212 Wellington 100,000 100,000 West River 22,976 22,976 York 8,146 8,146

1 Amounts exclude provincial administrative costs.

