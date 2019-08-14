Building stronger communities across Prince Edward Island with the federal Gas Tax Fund Français
Aug 14, 2019, 13:00 ET
Doubling of the federal Gas Tax Fund delivers a boost in Prince Edward Island for 63 communities
CHARLOTTETOWN, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Modern public infrastructure is key to promoting economic growth, strengthening the middle class and developing healthy, sustainable communities. That is why the Government of Canada is renewing its commitment to communities through the federal Gas Tax Fund and delivering much needed support for their local priorities.
Prince Edward Island has received the first of two $8.25 million annual installments of the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF), along with a top-up of $16.5 million, made available through Budget 2019. This top-up doubles the amount of money for Prince Edward Island communities, enabling them to carry out infrastructure projects that support the well-being of their residents.
The federal GTF is a long-term, indexed source of funding that supports a diverse range of local infrastructure projects across the province each year. For example, Morell used GTF funding to make improvements to their rink that included adding a new community room. Meanwhile, investments in Victoria will make the Old Victoria Schoolhouse more energy efficient and renovations will open up more opportunities to host more cultural, tourism and business events. Municipalities like Three Rivers and North Rustico will benefit from upgrades to water systems and newly resurfaced and repaved roads.
This predictable funding, enhanced by a doubling of the 2018-19 GTF allocations, as announced in Budget 2019, is allowing communities to plan for current and future infrastructure priorities, so they can build the resilient infrastructure of the 21st century that residents deserve, and help ensure that Prince Edward Island remains among the best places in the world to live.
Quotes
"The Government of Canada is proud to deliver this stable, predictable long-term funding that communities rely on to develop their public infrastructure. By working with other orders of government, we are making significant progress and delivering concrete results for all Canadians. From improving roads, water services and energy efficiency, to enhancing recreation and tourism centres, the federal Gas Tax Fund is helping keep families safe, promote economic development and improve people's quality of life across the country."
The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
"An investment in any PEI community is an investment in our people. These funds are put to good use based on local priorities – from local roads and bridges to recreation and sport to environmental friendly infrastructure improvements."
The Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy
Government of Prince Edward Island
Quick Facts
- The federal Gas Tax Fund delivers over $2 billion every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year.
- To help address the short-term infrastructure priorities of municipalities, local governments and Indigenous communities, Budget 2019 includes a top-up of $2.2 billion to the federal Gas Tax Fund.
- The federal Gas Tax Fund is flexible in allowing communities to apply funding to their most pressing local needs. Communities can invest across 18 different project categories, including recreation, water systems and roads. They can also use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.
- Through its Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
- The plan includes more than $92 billion for funding such as the Gas Tax Fund and more than $95 billion in new funding for infrastructure programs.
- To date, more than 48,000 projects have been approved under the plan and the majority of these projects are either underway, or already completed.
Related product
2019‒2020 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in Prince Edward Island by community:
Backgrounder
Prince Edward Island's 2019‒20 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations
The Government of Canada has delivered the first of two $8.25 million federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) installments to Prince Edward Island for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
In addition to the regular installments, Prince Edward Island communities will benefit this year from a top-up to their funding, as announced in Budget 2019. This top-up will accelerate progress and maximize every opportunity to ensure that Canadians in every community across the country continue to see real and timely results in the renewal of public infrastructure.
The GTF will provide Prince Edward Island with a total of $33 million this fiscal year for local infrastructure projects.
The following table indicates the 2019-20 federal GTF allocation and Budget 2019 top-up amount for Prince Edward Island's communities.1
|
Ultimate Recipient
|
Allocation 2019-20 ($)
|
Budget 2019 top-up ($)
|
Abrams Village
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
Afton
|
37,032
|
37,032
|
Alberton
|
104,739
|
104,739
|
Alexandra
|
6,339
|
6,339
|
Annandale-Little Pond-Howe Bay
|
6,052
|
6,052
|
Bedeque
|
8,663
|
8,663
|
Belfast
|
47,903
|
47,903
|
Bonshaw
|
5,364
|
5,364
|
Borden-Carleton
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
Brackley (including Winsloe South)
|
17,096
|
17,096
|
Breadalbane
|
4,790
|
4,790
|
Central Kings
|
9,724
|
9,724
|
Central Prince (including Ellerslie-Bideford, Lady Slipper)
|
31,897
|
31,897
|
Charlottetown
|
3,301,715
|
3,301,715
|
Clyde River
|
18,731
|
18,731
|
Cornwall
|
489,211
|
489,211
|
Crapaud
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
Darlington
|
2,610
|
2,610
|
Eastern Kings
|
20,337
|
20,337
|
Greenmount-Montrose
|
7,630
|
7,630
|
Hampshire
|
9,609
|
9,609
|
Hazelbrook
|
5,249
|
5,249
|
Hunter River
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
Kensington
|
148,099
|
148,099
|
Kingston
|
31,438
|
31,438
|
Kinkora
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
Linkletter
|
8,892
|
8,892
|
Lot 11 & Area
|
17,584
|
17,584
|
Malpeque Bay
|
29,545
|
29,545
|
Meadowbank
|
10,183
|
10,183
|
Miltonvale Park
|
32,930
|
32,930
|
Miminegash
|
4,245
|
4,245
|
Miscouche
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
Morell
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
Mount Stewart
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
Murray Harbour
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
Murray River
|
8,720
|
8,720
|
New Haven-Riverdale
|
14,916
|
14,916
|
North Rustico
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
North Shore (including Grand Tracadie, Pleasant Grove)
|
59,664
|
59,664
|
North Wiltshire
|
5,421
|
5,421
|
Northport
|
5,335
|
5,335
|
O'Leary
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
Resort Municipality
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
Sherbrooke
|
4,561
|
4,561
|
Souris
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
Souris West
|
10,212
|
10,212
|
St. Felix
|
9,552
|
9,552
|
St. Louis
|
1,893
|
1,893
|
St. Nicholas
|
6,052
|
6,052
|
St. Peter's Bay
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
Stratford
|
887,861
|
887,861
|
Summerside
|
1,356,490
|
1,356,490
|
Three Rivers
|
656,885
|
656,885
|
Tignish
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
Tignish Shore
|
2,094
|
2,094
|
Tyne Valley
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
Union Road
|
5,852
|
5,852
|
Victoria
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
Warren Grove
|
10,212
|
10,212
|
Wellington
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
West River
|
22,976
|
22,976
|
York
|
8,146
|
8,146
1 Amounts exclude provincial administrative costs.
