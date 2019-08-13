Building stronger communities across New Brunswick with the federal Gas Tax Fund Français

Aug 13, 2019, 13:30 ET

Doubling of the federal Gas Tax Fund delivers a boost in New Brunswick for 104 communities 

MONCTON, NB, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Modern public infrastructure is key to promoting economic growth, strengthening the middle class and developing healthy, sustainable communities. That is why the Government of Canada is renewing its commitment to communities through the federal Gas Tax Fund and delivering much needed support for their local priorities. 

Today, the Honourable Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, was joined by Her Worship Dawn Arnold, Mayor of Moncton, to announce that the first of two $22.5 million annual installments of the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) has been delivered to New Brunswick, along with a top-up of $47.6 million, made available through Budget 2019. This top-up doubles the amount of money for New Brunswick communities, based on their allocations for the 2018-19 GTF transfer, enabling them to carry out infrastructure projects that support the well-being of their residents.  

The federal GTF is a long-term, indexed source of funding that supports a diverse range of local infrastructure projects across the province each year. For example, the Town of Rothesay used federal GTF funding to construct sidewalks and walking trails, improving the pedestrian network and providing better infrastructure for active transportation. Meanwhile, residents in the Village of Tide Head are benefitting from a sustainable blue bin recycling program which is contributing to a healthier environment. And in Moncton, residents will soon benefit from better storm sewers and retention ponds throughout the community, which will help prevent flooding during extreme weather events.

This year, the City of Moncton will receive a total of $4.9 million for their annual allocation, and an additional $5.1 million through the top-up.

This predictable funding, enhanced by a doubling of the 2018-19 GTF allocations, as announced in Budget 2019, is allowing communities to plan for current and future infrastructure priorities, so they can build the resilient infrastructure of the 21st century that residents deserve, and help ensure that New Brunswick remains among the best places in the world to live.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to deliver this stable, predictable long-term funding that communities rely on to develop their public infrastructure. By working with other orders of government, we are making significant progress and delivering concrete results for all Canadians. From improving roads, water services and energy efficiency, to enhancing recreation and tourism centres, the federal Gas Tax Fund is helping keep families safe, promote economic development and improve people's quality of life across the country."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Now that New Brunswick is in receipt of the funds, local governments who have met the requirements of the agreement are starting to see payments flow.  We are continuing the important task of working with these areas to ensure their infrastructure needs are addressed and that asset management plans are in place to better prepare for the future."

The Honourable Jeff Carr, New Brunswick Minister of Environment and Local Government

"Support and investment such as this allow us to complete a higher number of infrastructure improvement projects. As a growing city, there is an increased demand on our street networks and transportation systems and these funds help us maintain our assets in a sustainable way."

Her Worship Dawn Arnold, City of Moncton

Quick Facts

  • The federal Gas Tax Fund delivers over $2 billion every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year.
  • To help address the short-term infrastructure priorities of municipalities, local governments and Indigenous communities, Budget 2019 includes a top-up of $2.2 billion to the federal Gas Tax Fund.
  • The federal Gas Tax Fund is flexible in allowing communities to apply funding to their most pressing local needs. Communities can invest across 18 different project categories, including recreation, water systems and roads. They can also use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.
  • Through its Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
  • The plan includes more than $92 billion for funding such as the Gas Tax Fund and more than $95 billion in new funding for infrastructure programs.
  • To date, more than 48,000 projects have been approved under the plan and the majority of these projects are either underway, or already completed.

Related product

2019‒2020 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in New Brunswick by community

Backgrounder

New Brunswick's 2019‒20 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada has delivered the first of two $22.5 million federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) installments to New Brunswick for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

In addition to the regular installments, New Brunswick communities will benefit this year from a top-up to their funding, as announced in Budget 2019. This top-up will accelerate progress and maximize every opportunity to ensure that Canadians in every community across the country continue to see real and timely results in the renewal of public infrastructure.

The GTF will provide New Brunswick with over $92 million this fiscal year for local infrastructure projects.

The following table indicates the 2019-20 federal GTF allocation and Budget 2019 top-up amount for New Brunswick's communities.1

Ultimate Recipient

Allocation 2019-20 ($)

Budget 2019 top-up ($)

Alma

14,678

17,284

Aroostook

21,086

26,150

Atholville

246,009

281,618

Balmoral

115,355

128,069

Bas-Caraquet

89,928

102,813

Bath

32,801

39,635

Bathurst

819,823

914,512

Beaubassin-East

439,369

461,912

Belledune

97,646

115,329

Beresford

295,486

324,158

Bertrand

80,349

84,709

Blacks Harbour

61,606

73,161

Blackville

66,016

73,757

Bouctouche

162,697

180,518

Cambridge-Narrows

38,727

46,191

Campbellton

474,308

550,197

Campobello Island

60,090

68,914

Canterbury

23,154

25,033

Cap-Pelé

167,107

168,076

Caraquet

292,730

310,599

Centreville

38,383

40,380

Charlo

90,272

98,641

Chipman

76,077

92,084

Cocagne

182,543

189,608

Dalhousie

215,413

261,651

Dieppe

1,749,213

1,736,641

Doaktown

54,577

59,080

Dorchester

75,525

86,944

Drummond

50,787

57,739

Edmundston

1,142,529

1,194,415

Eel River Crossing

134,581

150,867

Florenceville-Bristol

110,532

122,109

Fredericton

4,040,610

4,188,798

Fredericton Junction

48,513

56,026

Gagetown

48,995

52,002

Grand Bay-Westfield

342,069

381,227

Grand Falls

367,015

425,108

Grand Manan

162,628

177,091

Grande-Anse

61,950

54,982

Hampton

295,555

319,762

Hanwell

323,877

317,825

Hartland

65,947

70,553

Harvey

24,670

27,044

Haut-Madawaska

255,932

297,039

Hillsborough

87,998

100,578

Kedgwick

135,339

155,635

Lac-Baker

47,548

53,567

Lamèque

88,549

106,687

Le Goulet

54,646

60,868

Maisonnette

34,110

42,690

McAdam

79,315

95,661

Meductic

14,816

16,986

Memramcook

329,252

359,919

Millville

18,812

22,872

Minto

158,838

186,627

Miramichi

1,208,476

1,326,954

Moncton

4,953,875

5,146,148

Nackawic

64,844

78,153

Neguac

116,045

125,014

New Maryland

287,631

315,292

Nigadoo

66,360

70,926

Norton

95,234

96,927

Oromocto

635,557

665,451

Paquetville

49,615

52,598

Perth-Andover

109,567

132,465

Petitcodiac

95,303

106,463

Petit-Rocher

130,722

142,150

Plaster Rock

70,495

84,560

Pointe-Verte

61,054

72,714

Port Elgin

28,115

31,142

Quispamsis

1,257,264

1,332,542

Rexton

57,195

60,943

Richibucto

87,240

95,810

Riverside-Albert

24,118

26,299

Riverview

1,355,254

1,425,073

Rivière-Verte

49,891

55,429

Rogersville

80,349

87,167

Rothesay

803,422

890,075

Sackville

367,359

414,082

Saint Andrews

123,073

140,734

Saint John

4,656,597

5,219,830

Saint-André

130,998

145,502

Saint-Antoine

119,421

131,868

Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska

65,947

74,651

Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël

60,572

71,149

Saint-Léolin

44,585

50,959

Saint-Léonard

89,583

100,056

Saint-Louis-de-Kent

58,987

69,287

Saint-Quentin

151,189

156,082

Salisbury

157,391

164,500

Shediac

459,217

450,960

Shippagan

177,788

196,015

St. George

104,537

114,957

St. Martins

19,019

23,394

St. Stephen

304,238

358,876

Stanley

28,391

31,216

St-Isidore

52,647

55,728

Sussex

295,073

321,252

Sussex Corner

100,678

111,380

Tide Head

64,638

77,184

Tracadie-Sheila

1,110,417

1,207,826

Tracy

41,897

45,521

Upper Miramichi

152,842

176,793

Woodstock

360,262

391,433

Unincorporated areas

8,897,838

9,530,904

1 Amounts exclude administrative costs.

Associated links

Budget 2019, Investing in the Middle Class: https://www.budget.gc.ca/2019/home-accueil-en.html

Investing in Canada, Canada's long-term infrastructure plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/nb-eng.html

The federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html 

The federal Gas Tax Fund in New Brunswick: http://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/departments/elg/local_government/content/financial_support/content/gas_tax_fund.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

