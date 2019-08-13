Building stronger communities across New Brunswick with the federal Gas Tax Fund

Doubling of the federal Gas Tax Fund delivers a boost in New Brunswick for 104 communities

MONCTON, NB, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Modern public infrastructure is key to promoting economic growth, strengthening the middle class and developing healthy, sustainable communities. That is why the Government of Canada is renewing its commitment to communities through the federal Gas Tax Fund and delivering much needed support for their local priorities.

Today, the Honourable Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, was joined by Her Worship Dawn Arnold, Mayor of Moncton, to announce that the first of two $22.5 million annual installments of the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) has been delivered to New Brunswick, along with a top-up of $47.6 million, made available through Budget 2019. This top-up doubles the amount of money for New Brunswick communities, based on their allocations for the 2018-19 GTF transfer, enabling them to carry out infrastructure projects that support the well-being of their residents.

The federal GTF is a long-term, indexed source of funding that supports a diverse range of local infrastructure projects across the province each year. For example, the Town of Rothesay used federal GTF funding to construct sidewalks and walking trails, improving the pedestrian network and providing better infrastructure for active transportation. Meanwhile, residents in the Village of Tide Head are benefitting from a sustainable blue bin recycling program which is contributing to a healthier environment. And in Moncton, residents will soon benefit from better storm sewers and retention ponds throughout the community, which will help prevent flooding during extreme weather events.

This year, the City of Moncton will receive a total of $4.9 million for their annual allocation, and an additional $5.1 million through the top-up.

This predictable funding, enhanced by a doubling of the 2018-19 GTF allocations, as announced in Budget 2019, is allowing communities to plan for current and future infrastructure priorities, so they can build the resilient infrastructure of the 21st century that residents deserve, and help ensure that New Brunswick remains among the best places in the world to live.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to deliver this stable, predictable long-term funding that communities rely on to develop their public infrastructure. By working with other orders of government, we are making significant progress and delivering concrete results for all Canadians. From improving roads, water services and energy efficiency, to enhancing recreation and tourism centres, the federal Gas Tax Fund is helping keep families safe, promote economic development and improve people's quality of life across the country."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Now that New Brunswick is in receipt of the funds, local governments who have met the requirements of the agreement are starting to see payments flow. We are continuing the important task of working with these areas to ensure their infrastructure needs are addressed and that asset management plans are in place to better prepare for the future."

The Honourable Jeff Carr, New Brunswick Minister of Environment and Local Government

"Support and investment such as this allow us to complete a higher number of infrastructure improvement projects. As a growing city, there is an increased demand on our street networks and transportation systems and these funds help us maintain our assets in a sustainable way."

Her Worship Dawn Arnold, City of Moncton

Quick Facts

The federal Gas Tax Fund delivers over $2 billion every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year.

every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year. To help address the short-term infrastructure priorities of municipalities, local governments and Indigenous communities, Budget 2019 includes a top-up of $2.2 billion to the federal Gas Tax Fund.

to the federal Gas Tax Fund. The federal Gas Tax Fund is flexible in allowing communities to apply funding to their most pressing local needs. Communities can invest across 18 different project categories, including recreation, water systems and roads. They can also use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

Through its Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The plan includes more than $92 billion for funding such as the Gas Tax Fund and more than $95 billion in new funding for infrastructure programs.

for funding such as the Gas Tax Fund and more than in new funding for infrastructure programs. To date, more than 48,000 projects have been approved under the plan and the majority of these projects are either underway, or already completed.

Related product

2019‒2020 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in New Brunswick by community

Backgrounder

New Brunswick's 2019‒20 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada has delivered the first of two $22.5 million federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) installments to New Brunswick for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

In addition to the regular installments, New Brunswick communities will benefit this year from a top-up to their funding, as announced in Budget 2019. This top-up will accelerate progress and maximize every opportunity to ensure that Canadians in every community across the country continue to see real and timely results in the renewal of public infrastructure.

The GTF will provide New Brunswick with over $92 million this fiscal year for local infrastructure projects.

The following table indicates the 2019-20 federal GTF allocation and Budget 2019 top-up amount for New Brunswick's communities.1

Ultimate Recipient Allocation 2019-20 ($) Budget 2019 top-up ($) Alma 14,678 17,284 Aroostook 21,086 26,150 Atholville 246,009 281,618 Balmoral 115,355 128,069 Bas-Caraquet 89,928 102,813 Bath 32,801 39,635 Bathurst 819,823 914,512 Beaubassin-East 439,369 461,912 Belledune 97,646 115,329 Beresford 295,486 324,158 Bertrand 80,349 84,709 Blacks Harbour 61,606 73,161 Blackville 66,016 73,757 Bouctouche 162,697 180,518 Cambridge-Narrows 38,727 46,191 Campbellton 474,308 550,197 Campobello Island 60,090 68,914 Canterbury 23,154 25,033 Cap-Pelé 167,107 168,076 Caraquet 292,730 310,599 Centreville 38,383 40,380 Charlo 90,272 98,641 Chipman 76,077 92,084 Cocagne 182,543 189,608 Dalhousie 215,413 261,651 Dieppe 1,749,213 1,736,641 Doaktown 54,577 59,080 Dorchester 75,525 86,944 Drummond 50,787 57,739 Edmundston 1,142,529 1,194,415 Eel River Crossing 134,581 150,867 Florenceville-Bristol 110,532 122,109 Fredericton 4,040,610 4,188,798 Fredericton Junction 48,513 56,026 Gagetown 48,995 52,002 Grand Bay-Westfield 342,069 381,227 Grand Falls 367,015 425,108 Grand Manan 162,628 177,091 Grande-Anse 61,950 54,982 Hampton 295,555 319,762 Hanwell 323,877 317,825 Hartland 65,947 70,553 Harvey 24,670 27,044 Haut-Madawaska 255,932 297,039 Hillsborough 87,998 100,578 Kedgwick 135,339 155,635 Lac-Baker 47,548 53,567 Lamèque 88,549 106,687 Le Goulet 54,646 60,868 Maisonnette 34,110 42,690 McAdam 79,315 95,661 Meductic 14,816 16,986 Memramcook 329,252 359,919 Millville 18,812 22,872 Minto 158,838 186,627 Miramichi 1,208,476 1,326,954 Moncton 4,953,875 5,146,148 Nackawic 64,844 78,153 Neguac 116,045 125,014 New Maryland 287,631 315,292 Nigadoo 66,360 70,926 Norton 95,234 96,927 Oromocto 635,557 665,451 Paquetville 49,615 52,598 Perth-Andover 109,567 132,465 Petitcodiac 95,303 106,463 Petit-Rocher 130,722 142,150 Plaster Rock 70,495 84,560 Pointe-Verte 61,054 72,714 Port Elgin 28,115 31,142 Quispamsis 1,257,264 1,332,542 Rexton 57,195 60,943 Richibucto 87,240 95,810 Riverside-Albert 24,118 26,299 Riverview 1,355,254 1,425,073 Rivière-Verte 49,891 55,429 Rogersville 80,349 87,167 Rothesay 803,422 890,075 Sackville 367,359 414,082 Saint Andrews 123,073 140,734 Saint John 4,656,597 5,219,830 Saint-André 130,998 145,502 Saint-Antoine 119,421 131,868 Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska 65,947 74,651 Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël 60,572 71,149 Saint-Léolin 44,585 50,959 Saint-Léonard 89,583 100,056 Saint-Louis-de-Kent 58,987 69,287 Saint-Quentin 151,189 156,082 Salisbury 157,391 164,500 Shediac 459,217 450,960 Shippagan 177,788 196,015 St. George 104,537 114,957 St. Martins 19,019 23,394 St. Stephen 304,238 358,876 Stanley 28,391 31,216 St-Isidore 52,647 55,728 Sussex 295,073 321,252 Sussex Corner 100,678 111,380 Tide Head 64,638 77,184 Tracadie-Sheila 1,110,417 1,207,826 Tracy 41,897 45,521 Upper Miramichi 152,842 176,793 Woodstock 360,262 391,433 Unincorporated areas 8,897,838 9,530,904

1 Amounts exclude administrative costs.

Associated links

Budget 2019, Investing in the Middle Class: https://www.budget.gc.ca/2019/home-accueil-en.html

Investing in Canada, Canada's long-term infrastructure plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/nb-eng.html

The federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html

The federal Gas Tax Fund in New Brunswick: http://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/departments/elg/local_government/content/financial_support/content/gas_tax_fund.html

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Erika Jutras, Communications Officer, Department of Environment and Local Government, 506-444-2447, Erika.jutras@gnb.ca; Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media-medias.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

