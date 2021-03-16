MONTREAL, March 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Property management software company Building Stack has entered a partnership with Locketgo in order to facilitate the integration of the two innovative platforms. The strategic collaboration will help expand Building Stack's service offering while unlocking a wide customer base for the drop-off and pick-up locker service.

With Locketgo's solution, property owners can provide residential and commercial tenants with a secure, contactless way to receive packages. The service is a great addition to Building Stack's platform, which aims to simplify the lives of landlords and tenants across the country.

"We are constantly working on new features that keep us aligned with other industry-leading products," says Jonathan Margel, co-founder and CEO of Building Stack. "If an innovative company like Locketgo can make it easier for us to provide our clients with added value, it's a win-win."

Locketgo founder and CEO Gabrielle La Rue agrees that the collaboration will be hugely beneficial for both parties. "We believe this partnership will skyrocket our expansion on the Quebec market," she says. "The Building Stack team and us share the same vision of what a memorable tenant experience should be, and that is why we're teaming up to build it and improve residents' daily lives."

Starting this April, Building Stack users will be able to sync their account information with Locketgo. Further integration of the two platforms will be available later this year.

About Building Stack

Building Stack is an all-in-one software for the next generation of Canadian property managers. Through our cloud-based platform, property managers can centralize their operations, accept online rent payments, automate their vacancy listing process, manage work orders and so much more, allowing them to focus on what really matters: keeping tenants happy. Click here to learn more about our products.

About Locketgo

Locketgo is building the largest easy-to-use smart locker network in Canada. Our mission is to optimize operational costs in the last mile delivery and temporary personal storage space. Locketgo is your space, any place. Click here to read more about us and the future of parcel management.

