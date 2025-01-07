Building Resilient Communities Through Nature Play: A Vision For Our Children's Future

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - As the world becomes increasingly urbanized, the need for nature play spaces has reached a tipping point. At the 2025 Landscape Ontario Congress Trade Show and Conference, Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds (BNP), Ontario Parks Association (OPA), Hybrid Landscape Management (HLM), and their partners will unveil North America's most immersive indoor play space yet—a groundbreaking demonstration of how nature play is shaping the future of public and educational spaces.

Why Nature Play Matters Now More Than Ever

Play is not just a cornerstone of childhood—it is essential for building resilient communities and fostering healthier individuals. Regenerative natural playground and learning environments provide critical benefits including:

Decreases Bullying: Reduces bullying by 87%.

Lower Temperatures: Lowers temperatures by up to 30%.

Reduced VOCs: Brings VOC levels to zero.

About Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds

With over 4,500 projects, Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds (BNP) is a global leader in designing regenerative nature play and learning environments that support growth and connection. For more information about Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds and their groundbreaking work, visit https://www.bienenstockplaygrounds.com/

About Ontario Parks Association

Ontario Parks Association (OPA), established in 1936, is a registered charitable organization whose focus is on Protecting Tomorrow Today®. Through our work as advocates for our parks and open spaces and the education and training we provide to parks professionals in Ontario, we are helping to preserve our living green infrastructure assets for future generations. To learn more visit https://ontarioparksassociation.wildapricot.org/

About Hybrid Landscape Management

Hybrid Landscape Management (HLM) is committed to a professional, progressive approach to business. HLM provides hands-on care toward the highest quality landscapes, & property maintenance/management through individualized attention. To learn more visit https://www.hybridlandscape.com/

