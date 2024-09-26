A Win for Students, Staff and Outdoor Ed

Colorado's Sand Creek Elementary, recipients of an Outdoor Classroom

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Students and staff at Sand Creek Elementary will take on learning in a whole new way this year. The school is the latest winner of an OutClass Outdoor Classroom with Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds. Situated in their schoolyard, this new environment will bring endless opportunities to staff and students for years to come.

Outdoor classrooms provide an environment and opportunity to elevate learning for students. What they learn indoors, comes to life outdoors. BNP's outdoor learning environments and the one Sand Creek received includes student seating or standing pods, a teacher station, a blackboard and trees.

As more children spend time indoors and on devices, their exposure to the outdoors and the benefits that come with it are at a deficit. When students start learning in nature, this is what happens.

Better attendance among teachers and students.

Overall mental health improvements.

They fall in love with nature and want to protect it.

"We have a passionate team of educators, who are excited to support their students outdoors. Our existing garden club is one that students love, and with the outdoor classroom, we now have the infrastructure to support more outdoor education and exploration. This is a positive addition and we are grateful to BNP for being so generous." - Principal, Pam Pekarek - Sand Creek Elementary

Bienenstock hopes that the unveiling of the Sand Creek Elementary outdoor classroom will encourage other schools and childcare centers in Canada and the US to apply for the contest which launches again on September 26th, 2024. Learn more at: https://www.outdoorclassrooms.com

About Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds (BNP)

Founded on the principle that children and communities thrive when they play together in rich, natural, beautiful spaces that reflect their cultural and natural heritage. Now with over 4,000 projects in 5 countries and offices in Canada and the US, Bienenstock is recognized as the leader in authentic, sensory-rich, living playspaces for children. BNP has received numerous awards and accolades for their innovative parks and playgrounds. Our mission is to connect ONE MILLION children to nature every day, by 2030. bienenstockplaygrounds.com

