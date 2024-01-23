Building Relationships, Boosting Self-Confidence: 'Canada's Top Employers for Young People' for 2024 are announced

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - As young people enter Canada's workforce, forward-thinking employers are easing their transition back to onsite work, where they can build relationships and develop self-confidence in their careers. The best of these initiatives were recognized today as Canada's Top Employers for Young People (2024) was announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers competition.

"For young people just entering the workforce, the pandemic created a ripple effect in terms of financial challenges and an absence of social experiences," says Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp. "During university or college, their learning experiences were largely virtual, as were many internships and co-op placements. This year's winners have put special efforts into easing the transition for young people back to onsite work, including in their training and orientation programs."

At the beginning of their careers, many young people have never worked in an office setting, so they haven't had an opportunity to meet colleagues in person. This collective experience is recognized by this year's winners, which recognize the need to help younger staff build relationships at work. The winning employers also encourage recent grads to connect with colleagues outside work through social activities, employee resource groups and clubs – and to gain confidence in their abilities via mentorship or buddy programs. For training and orientation, this year's winners have struck a balance between offering online resources and holding in-person sessions, something that helps young people build relationships at work.

"This year's winners are focused on finding a happy medium between remote work and still ensuring there is time built in for young people to socialize with their colleagues and form relationships with each other," adds Chantel Watkins, assistant editor at Mediacorp. "Adjusting to the workplace after completing school is always a challenge for new graduates, but the isolation and loneliness experienced by this current generation is unique in a way most established workers cannot relate to. This year's winners are determined to help young employees make up for lost time."

Now in its 22nd year, Canada's Top Employers for Young People is an editorial competition that recognizes the employers that offer the nation's best workplaces and programs for young people starting their careers. Winners are chosen by the editorial team at the Canada's Top 100 Employers project based on the programs and initiatives they offer to attract and retain younger workers. These include benefits such as tuition assistance and co-op/work-study programs. The editors also examine each employer's mentorship and training programs, including benefits such as bonuses for completing trades or professional designations. The editors also review each employer's career management program, looking for initiatives that help younger workers advance faster in the organization.

The full list of Canada's Top Employers for Young People (2024) was announced today in a special magazine distributed online in The Globe and Mail. Detailed reasons for selection for each of this year's winners, as well as additional stories and photos, were released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

