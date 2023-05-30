OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The offshore renewable energy sector presents a generational economic opportunity for Canada, with the global offshore wind market alone forecast to attract one trillion dollars in global investment by 2040. The Government of Canada is helping Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia seize this generational economic opportunity.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, in partnership with the Governments of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, introduced amendments to expand the mandates of the two historic Atlantic Accords. These amendments will set the legislative framework for offshore renewable energy, enabling Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia to capitalize on their existing strengths and accelerate offshore wind development off Canada's East Coast.

The proposed amendments to the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act and the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act (the Accord Acts) will:

change the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board's name to the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator (CNSOER);

change the Canada - Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board's name to the Canada - Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Energy Regulator (C-NLOER);

improve alignment between the Accord Acts and the Impact Assessment Act (IAA); and

(IAA); and establish new authorities to support the Government of Canada's marine conservation agenda.

These amendments build on the April 2022 announcements by the governments of Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia to expand the mandates of the CNSOER and the C-NLOER to include the regulation of offshore renewable energy projects. Doing so will ensure a clear, consistent and predictable regulatory regime in federal–provincial jointly managed offshore areas.

The amendment process will run parallel to the government's recently launched Regional Assessments of Offshore Wind Development, which will provide information and analysis regarding future offshore wind development activities that would be regulated under the proposed amended Accord Acts for the coasts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Amendments to Accord Acts will also support the development of renewable energy and electrification — key priorities identified through the Regional Energy and Resource Tables processes already underway in Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia. They will also enable Canada to make good on its commitments — such as those made last summer to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz — to supply its allies with reliable, clean power in the years to come.

This work is being done in close collaboration with the Governments of Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canada's clean energy sector by working with provincial partners like Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador on these amendments to create new clean energy opportunities, strengthen the economy and better protect Canada's environment for the future.

Quotes

"Canada has enormous potential to become a global supplier of choice for clean energy and technology; these amendments to the Atlantic Accords will help us realize that potential. The amendments to the Accord Acts are a necessary step in enabling Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia to effectively pursue the economic opportunity presented by offshore renewable energy generation and associated opportunities, including hydrogen production."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"We are pleased that the federal government is moving forward legislative amendments to modernize the Accord Acts to enable new clean energy opportunities, grow the economy and protect the environment. This is consistent with our government's commitment to achieving net zero by 2050. We will continue to work collaboratively with the Department of Natural Resources Canada and the Government of Nova Scotia to ensure a consistent approach with respect to the offshore areas under joint management to ensure that it remains fair, consistent and equitable."

The Honourable Andrew Parsons, KC

Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology

"Nova Scotia has some of the most ambitious climate change goals in the country and needs modern, forward-looking solutions to achieve them. That's why we're working with our federal partners to expand the mandate of the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board to include offshore renewable energy. Amending the federal Accord Act is an important step so that we can safely and responsibly pursue renewable energy projects like offshore wind. We look forward to making similar amendments to our provincial legislation once the federal changes are complete."

The Honourable Timothy Halman

Nova Scotia Minister of Environment and Climate Change,

on behalf of the HonourableTory Rushton

Nova Scotia Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables

"The CNSOPB looks forward to becoming the life-cycle regulator of the offshore renewable energy industry. Our organization is well positioned to regulate this new sector and remains committed to ensure that offshore energy developers take all reasonable precautions to protect the health and safety of workers and the environment. We support these government-led amendments and will continue to engage with Indigenous communities, the fishing industry, other stakeholders and the public while working with our regulatory partners."

Christine Bonnell-Eisnor

CEO, Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board

"The C-NLOPB welcomes these legislative amendments, which expand our mandate and help to modernize its delivery. We are committed to regulatory excellence as we work with partners and those we regulate in support of the energy transition and achieving net-zero emissions."

Scott Tessier

CEO, Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board

Related Information

