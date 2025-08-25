News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Aug 25, 2025, 14:45 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing challenges requires immediate action. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the federal government is supporting the construction of 121 new rental homes with an investment of over $45 million through the Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP).
The announcement was made by the Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier—Gloucester, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Roberston, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, alongside Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa and Rawlson King, Municipal councillor for Rideau-Rockcliffe.
Located at 375 Codd's Road in the Rockcliffe community, Bayview Wateridge will be developed by the Bayview Group. The six-storey building will feature parking spaces, a 24/7 fitness centre and outdoor amenities offering individuals and families a place to call home. The site is located close to parks, schools and restaurants within just a few minutes from downtown Ottawa.
As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with our partners to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.
Quotes:
"Our Government is committed to driving housing supply to bring housing costs down. This project will create more much-needed rental homes for the people living and working in Ottawa. It's an example of what's possible when government and the private sector work together. It's also another step forward in our bold, ambitious plan to build Canada strong." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada
"We are committed to working with our partners to rise to the challenge of building more housing in our community. Through the Apartment Construction Loan Program, we are taking action to increase the supply of new rental housing by investing more than $45 million in the construction of 121 homes in Ottawa. This is more than just construction, it's about creating real opportunities for individuals and families to thrive, to grow, and to build their future with stability and dignity." – The Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier—Gloucester
"I want to thank the federal government and the Bayview Group for their leadership and partnership in making this project a reality. These 121 new rental homes are an important step toward addressing Ottawa's housing needs. This is another great example of how working together across all levels of government and with private partners can help us build more affordable, sustainable housing."" – Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa
"This groundbreaking brings Wateridge Village's vision for inclusive communities to life. With 22 units capped at 20 per cent of household income, we're ensuring families can afford to live in Rideau-Rockcliffe Ward while meeting their other essential needs. Through this development, Wateridge Village sets the standard for inclusive development, which includes affordable housing integrated seamlessly with market housing to create truly mixed-income communities." – Councillor Rawlson King, Rideau-Rockcliffe Ward
"We're proud to be working with CMHC to help deliver high-quality, sustainable, rental housing that meets the needs of our growing community in Ottawa. This project is a great example of what is possible with collaboration between all levels of government and the private sector. The project at 375 Codd's Road will bring much-needed rental homes and add to the vibrancy of Canada Lands Company's beautifully master-planned Wateridge Village."" – Alnoor Gulamani, President of Bayview Group
