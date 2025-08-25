OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing challenges requires immediate action. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the federal government is supporting the construction of 121 new rental homes with an investment of over $45 million through the Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP).

The announcement was made by the Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier—Gloucester, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Roberston, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, alongside Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa and Rawlson King, Municipal councillor for Rideau-Rockcliffe.

Located at 375 Codd's Road in the Rockcliffe community, Bayview Wateridge will be developed by the Bayview Group. The six-storey building will feature parking spaces, a 24/7 fitness centre and outdoor amenities offering individuals and families a place to call home. The site is located close to parks, schools and restaurants within just a few minutes from downtown Ottawa.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with our partners to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to driving housing supply to bring housing costs down. This project will create more much-needed rental homes for the people living and working in Ottawa. It's an example of what's possible when government and the private sector work together. It's also another step forward in our bold, ambitious plan to build Canada strong." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"We are committed to working with our partners to rise to the challenge of building more housing in our community. Through the Apartment Construction Loan Program, we are taking action to increase the supply of new rental housing by investing more than $45 million in the construction of 121 homes in Ottawa. This is more than just construction, it's about creating real opportunities for individuals and families to thrive, to grow, and to build their future with stability and dignity." – The Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier—Gloucester

"I want to thank the federal government and the Bayview Group for their leadership and partnership in making this project a reality. These 121 new rental homes are an important step toward addressing Ottawa's housing needs. This is another great example of how working together across all levels of government and with private partners can help us build more affordable, sustainable housing."" – Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa

"This groundbreaking brings Wateridge Village's vision for inclusive communities to life. With 22 units capped at 20 per cent of household income, we're ensuring families can afford to live in Rideau-Rockcliffe Ward while meeting their other essential needs. Through this development, Wateridge Village sets the standard for inclusive development, which includes affordable housing integrated seamlessly with market housing to create truly mixed-income communities." – Councillor Rawlson King, Rideau-Rockcliffe Ward

"We're proud to be working with CMHC to help deliver high-quality, sustainable, rental housing that meets the needs of our growing community in Ottawa. This project is a great example of what is possible with collaboration between all levels of government and the private sector. The project at 375 Codd's Road will bring much-needed rental homes and add to the vibrancy of Canada Lands Company's beautifully master-planned Wateridge Village."" – Alnoor Gulamani, President of Bayview Group

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of March 2025 , the federal government has committed $65.84 billion to support the creation of over 166,000 units and the repair of over 322,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.





The $55 billion Apartment Loan Construction Program (ACLP) is providing low-cost financing to support more than 131,000 new rental homes across Canada by 2031 – 2032. The ACLP provides fully repayable low-interest loans to encourage the construction of more rentals for middle-class Canadians. It creates a positive impact to the housing system at minimal cost to taxpayers. A stable supply of purpose-built rental housing is essential for more people in Canada to have access to housing that meets their needs. As of March 2025, CMHC has committed $23.35 billion in loans through ACLP to support the creation of more than 59,000 rental homes. It is one of many programs and initiatives under the National Housing Strategy designed to help address housing needs across the housing continuum. It complements other NHS initiatives that focus on funding affordable housing units for lower-income households. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the ACLP which includes the program being extended from 2027 – 2028 to 2031 – 2032. The enhancements will allow applicants to apply for funding for on- and off-campus student housing to support post-secondary educational institutions as well as independent seniors housing. There are no longer minimum requirements relating to energy efficiency and accessibility, instead applicants will benefit from making stronger commitments to desired rental supply and social outcomes.

billion is providing low-cost financing to support more than 131,000 new rental homes across by 2031 – 2032. Funding provided for 375 Codd's Road is as follows: $45 million from the federal government, through the Apartment Construction Loan Program $4.6 million from Bayview Investments Ltd.



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We also actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility.

