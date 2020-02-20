Building durable workplaces that benefit all Albertans: this year's 'Alberta's Top Employers' are announced

CALGARY, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - As Alberta's economy rebuilds, many employers in the province are taking the opportunity to build durable workplaces and forward-thinking human resource policies that make a difference in the lives of their employees. That's the message from this year's Alberta's Top Employers, announced this morning by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers competition.

"There's another take on the Alberta story that rarely receives mention in today's business press", says Richard Yerema, Managing Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "Over the past number of years, we've been struck by the number of Alberta organizations that view today's economic reality as an opportunity to build durable workplaces for the longer term, with human resource policies that work for their employees."

This year's list of winners comprises 75 employers that lead their peers when it comes to creating the province's best workplaces and forward-thinking HR policies. The winning organizations come from a range of industries, both private- and public-sector, representing nearly every area of Alberta's economy.

"We're seeing a renewed focus by employers in the province on day-to-day improvements that make a real difference in the working lives of the people who work there," adds Kristina Leung, Senior Editor at Mediacorp. "Not big-budget or expensive programs, but practical initiatives — like helping employees balance their jobs with family commitments or making it easier for them to give back to the community — which other employers can emulate and improve upon."

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Alberta's Top Employers competition, a special designation that recognizes employers in the province that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers were evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in Alberta; employers of any size may apply, whether private- or public-sector.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of users annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. Mediacorp also hosts Canada's largest conference for senior-level HR professionals, the Top Employer Summit. This year's conference took place in November and featured a performance by Coeur de Pirate, one of the most popular musicians in the French-speaking world.

The full list of Alberta's Top Employers for 2020 was announced today in a special magazine published in the Calgary Herald and Edmonton Journal. Detailed reasons for selection for each of the winners, with hundreds of stories and photos, were released by the editors today and are accessible via the competition homepage.

SOURCE Mediacorp Canada Inc.

For further information: Stephanie Leung, Assistant Editor, 416-964-6069 x5334

Related Links

http://www.mediacorp.ca

