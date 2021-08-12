OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Harnessing Canada's immense clean energy resources requires transformational investments to accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy. Through the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs), the Government of Canada is investing in renewable energy technologies and upgrading the electrical grid to make clean, affordable electricity options more accessible in communities across Canada.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, launched a new stream under SREPs that will focus on building capacity to enable community-driven solutions to succeed in the low-carbon economy.

Under this capacity-building stream, Natural Resources Canada will support eligible projects that build knowledge and skills related to renewable and grid modernization technologies, as well as support initiatives that will create a more equitable, diverse and inclusive energy sector.

The projects funded will encourage communities and individuals to seize the opportunity to actively participate in the electricity and renewable energy sectors' transition to a greener future. The stream aims to support a suite of projects across the country while also encouraging the participation and leadership of First Nation, Métis and Inuit communities.

This builds on the June 2, 2021, official launch of SREPs that announced $964 million in support toward building Canada's low-emissions energy future and a renewable, electrified economy through projects that focus on non-emitting, cleaner energy technologies, such as storage, and modernizing electricity system operations.

Through SREPs and other programming, the government is working with provinces and territories, utilities, Indigenous partners, rights-holders and others, including diverse businesses and communities, to deliver these clean and reliable energy initiatives. With Canadian innovation, technology and skilled energy workers, we can provide more communities, households and businesses with an increased supply of clean electricity and a cleaner electrical grid.

The program supports Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy . Canada is advancing projects that support the clean grid of the future. Collectively with investments from the Fall Economic Statement 2020 and Budget 2021, Canada will achieve our climate change commitments and ensure a healthier environment and more prosperous economy for future generations.

"Canada needs a cleaner, more reliable electricity supply. This new stream of the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program will build up the knowledge and skills we need to modernize our grids. This is how we get to net-zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

The Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs)

A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy

