Building Canada strong by investing in wastewater infrastructure in the RM of St. Laurent

ST. LAURENT, MB, June 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

To that end, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, announced a federal investment of more than $1.2 million in the expansion and upgrade of the Rural Municipality of St. Laurent Lagoon through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

The project will expand and upgrade the community's wastewater lagoon system by increasing treatment capacity, upgrading wastewater treatment infrastructure, and implementing measures to improve environmental protection and regulatory compliance.

These improvements will help reduce the risk of wastewater overflows, protect local water resources and agricultural lands, provide reliable wastewater services for residents, and support future housing development in St. Laurent.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"The Build Communities Strong Fund is building the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day. Today's investment in the St. Laurent Lagoon Expansion and Upgrade Project will help protect local water resources, provide reliable wastewater services for residents, and ensure the community has the infrastructure needed to support future housing development."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"The RM of Saint Laurent is grateful in being considered and approved for this major funding. Our council and administration have been working diligently over the last four years to bring this major project to fruition. With this Federal funding, along with the cooperation of the Province of Manitoba, we can now look forward to ensuring proper mitigation of our wastewater concerns. This will also assist in developing future growth in our municipality with future housing developments along with future business and land developments. I personally would like to say thank you for this opportunity on behalf of our community. Merci and megweetch."

Richard Chartrand, Reeve for the Rural Municipality of St. Laurent

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,231,798 in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years, including $1 billion over 4 years as part of a Local Impact Stream that is being delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies to support community infrastructure projects with local impact; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

Eligible project proponents under the Direct Delivery stream can submit a shovel-ready project via an online portal until July 15, 2026, and until August 12, 2026, for Indigenous and territorial applicants. Project funding is subject to the signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations.



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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Richard Chartrand, Reeve, Rural Municipality of St. Laurent, 204-646-2259, [email protected]