Building Canada strong by investing in sewer infrastructure in the District of Saanich

SAANICH, BC, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the infrastructure that supports more housing and creates stronger communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

To that end, the federal government is investing more than $1.2 million in the Brett Sewer Lift Station and Forcemain upgrade project in the District of Saanich through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

The project includes both planning and capital components. The funding will support the development of a detailed design, work to decommission the existing lift station, and the construction of a modern replacement facility.

Modernizing the sewer system will increase capacity, make it run more efficiently, lower emissions, and reduce the risk of service disruptions and environmental contamination. It will also support the District of Saanich's growth and ensure there's capacity for future housing development in the Brett sewer service area.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"The Build Communities Strong Fund is building the systems that Canadians rely on every day. Today's investment in water systems in the District of Saanich will help reliable sewer services, protect the local environment, and support new development opportunities in our fast-growing community."

The Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors) and Member of Parliament for Esquimalt--Saanich--Sooke

"The increased system capacity this project will provide Saanich is essential for supporting our region's long-term growth. It also reflects Saanich's ongoing focus on improving and upgrading critical infrastructure to meet the needs of a growing community. By providing investments in projects like this one, the Build Communities Strong Fund ensures our community, and others like ours, can continue to offer current and future residents modern and efficient services for decades to come."

His Worship Dean Murdock, Mayor of the District of Saanich

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,290,000 in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund and the District of Saanich is contributing $1,935,000.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

Eligible project proponents under the Direct Delivery stream can find more information on how to send their initial expression of interest for shovel-ready projects on the Build Communities Strong Fund webpage. Project funding is subject to the signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples.



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Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]