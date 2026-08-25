Building Canada strong by investing in enhancement and expansion to the PMD Arena and Community Centre

MAPLETON, ON, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

To that end, the federal government has announced an investment of more than $4.7 million to enhance and expand the PMD Arena and Community Centre through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

This project will expand and modernize the PMD Arena and Community Centre in Drayton by adding a new multi-sport and community space, improving accessibility and upgrading building systems for greater energy efficiency. The redevelopment will create a more inclusive and versatile community hub that supports recreation, programming, and the needs of the Township's growing population.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"Building a strong Canada starts with investing in strong communities. The Government of Canada is building infrastructure at a speed and scale not seen in generations – the type of infrastructure projects that support stronger, safer, more connected communities across the country."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This infrastructure investment is a strong vote of confidence in our community and in the work our Council and staff are doing to build a strong, resilient and inclusive Township. Infrastructure is the foundation of a thriving community, and this funding will help us deliver on Mapleton's vision – "rooted in tradition; growing for the future". We are grateful to the federal government for recognizing the importance of investing in local infrastructure and supporting municipalities as we work together for a stronger and more sustainable future."

Gregg Davidson, Mayor of Mapleton Township

"We sincerely thank the federal government for this strategic investment and for its continued partnership with rural municipalities. A great deal of credit goes to our staff team for their dedication, collaboration and hard work in developing and advancing this funding opportunity. Securing investments of this nature requires significant effort behind the scenes, and this funding is a direct reflection of our team's commitment to strengthening our infrastructure and delivering value for Mapleton."

Manny Baron, CAO of Mapleton Township

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing up to $4,777,344 in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years, including $1 billion over 4 years as part of a Local Impact Stream that is being delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies to support community infrastructure projects with local impact; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

Project funding is subject to the signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations, if applicable.

Associated Links

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Manny Baron, Chief Administrative Officer for the Township of Mapleton, [email protected]