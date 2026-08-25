Building Canada strong by investing in the Fredericton Indoor Pool

FREDERICTON, NB, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

To that end, David Myles, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State and Member of Parliament for Fredericton--Oromocto, and his Worship Steve Hicks, Mayor of the City of Fredericton, announced a federal investment up to $6 million, and a municipal contribution of $9 million, for the retrofit of the Fredericton Indoor Pool through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

Funding will support upgrades to the indoor pool by replacing aging mechanical, circulation, and filtration systems, as well as worn pool and deck finishes. The project will also improve the building's heating and ventilation system, roof insulation, windows and doors, and pool tiles. These upgrades will extend the facility's lifespan, improve energy efficiency and make the pool more accessible and inclusive for seniors, youth, and persons with disabilities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. The Government of Canada is building infrastructure at a speed and scale not seen in generations – the type of infrastructure projects that support stronger, safer, more connected communities across the country."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Investing in the Fredericton Indoor Pool means investing in a facility that serves residents of all ages and abilities. These upgrades will make the pool more energy efficient, accessible and inclusive, while extending its useful life for years to come. This project will help ensure residents have a modern, welcoming place to stay active, connect with their community and enjoy the benefits of recreation."

David Myles, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State and Member of Parliament for Fredericton--Oromocto

"Strong communities require affordable, accessible, and sustainable recreation opportunities for all residents. The Fredericton Indoor Pool delivers essential programming across our city for everyone including serving seniors, youth, and persons with disabilities. By investing in the future of this facility with support from the Government of Canada, we are ensuring that vital aquatic programs remain available to Fredericton residents for generations to come."

His Worship Steve Hicks, Mayor of the City of Fredericton

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing up to $6 million in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund, and the City of Fredericton is contributing $9 million.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

Eligible project proponents under the Direct Delivery stream can find more information on how to send their initial expression of interest for shovel-ready projects on the Build Communities Strong Fund webpage. Project funding is subject to the signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations, if applicable.



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Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Deborah Nobes, Managing Director, Communications and Engagement, City of Fredericton, [email protected]