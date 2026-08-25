Federal government and the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority invest in the Meadoway multi-use trail

SCARBOROUGH, ON, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- A hydro corridor is being transformed into a vibrant greenspace and active transportation route with the help of an investment of more than $4.3 million from the federal government.

This was announced by Jennifer McKelvie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Ajax, Salma Zahid, Member of Parliament for Scarborough Centre – Don Valley East, John Mackenzie, Chief Executive Officer at Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, James Nowlan, Executive Director for the Environment, Climate and Forestry Division for the City of Toronto, and Tamara Rebanks, Director, Weston Family Foundation. The federal government and Toronto and Region Conservation Authority also celebrated the grand opening of Section 3 of The Meadoway Trail, which is now open to the public, thanks to an investment over $1.7 million through the Natural Infrastructure Fund.

The creation of The Meadoway continues as it becomes a 16-kilometre stretch of greenspace and 200 hectares of meadowland within Scarborough. The active transportation multi-use trail will connect along 7 river systems, 15 parks, 13 neighbourhoods, and allow residents to get a glimpse of approximately 1000 species of flora and fauna. The trail will provide residents with a safe and sustainable way to travel throughout the community and enjoy the outdoors.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to support the creation of this multi-use trail through the vital greenspace in Scarborough. This trail will allow residents to travel to work, school, and other daily essentials while being active and supporting a sustainable environment."

Jennifer McKelvie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"The Meadoway trail is an innovative and sustainable space, providing access to nature and active transportation routes in the midst of Scarborough. This greenspace marks an important step in transforming underused areas into vibrant community assets that create a healthy and connected environment."

Salma Zahid, Member of Parliament for Scarborough Centre – Don Valley East

"The Meadoway project is transforming what once was a hydro corridor into a vibrant greenspace, bringing people closer to nature while fostering stronger connections across communities. This new and critical link to Rouge National Urban Park will allow people to discover all the natural beauty and cultural heritage that Canada's first national urban park has to offer."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"The opening of the new Section 3 trail and bridge puts another vital connection in place in this part of Scarborough, making it safer and easier for people to move through this part of the City while experiencing nature close to home. This milestone reflects TRCA's continued collaboration with the Weston Family Foundation, the City of Toronto, Hydro One, Parks Canada and other community partners to create a connected, ecologically vibrant corridor. TRCA is also grateful to the Government of Canada, through Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, for the additional funding announced today, which will build on this progress by supporting further improvements to accessibility, wayfinding, and public amenities across The Meadoway."

John MacKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority.

"The Meadoway reflects years of collaboration to transform underused spaces into vibrant greenspaces that support active transportation, strengthen climate resilience, and connect Toronto communities to parks and meadow habitat."

James Nowlan, Executive Director, Environment, Climate and Forestry Division, City of Toronto

"The Meadoway shows what is possible when ambitious philanthropy, public-sector leadership and community commitment come together around a shared vision. Our Foundation is proud to fund a project that is transforming underused urban land into a vibrant natural corridor where people and nature can thrive. We hope The Meadoway will serve as an example for cities across Canada seeking innovative ways to strengthen biodiversity, climate resilience and community connections."

Christian Bauta, Chair of the Weston Family Foundation

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $4,347,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). For this component of The Meadoway project, the Weston Family Foundation is contributing $1,800,000 as part of their overall 25M commitment to the Meadoway, and the City of Toronto is contributing $5,000,000.

The federal government also supported The Meadoway Trail Section 3 through the Natural Infrastructure Fund.

The ATF supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities by walking, cycling, and through the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

A minimum of 10% of ATF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The ATF supports the National Active Transportation Strategy, the country's first strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. It uses data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable and sustainable travel options.

The federal government also launched the Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Afiya Jilani, Specialist, Communication and Media Relations, Communications, Marketing and Events, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, [email protected], [email protected]