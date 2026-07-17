/C O R R E C T I O N -- Natural Resources Canada/

In the news release, Canada Child Benefit payments increasing in 2026–2027, issued 17-Jul-2026 by Natural Resources Canada over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that a change has been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Canada Child Benefit payments increasing in 2026–2027

Nearly 500,000 Alberta families benefiting from more generous payments starting this month

AIRDRIE, AB, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada is lowering costs for families by strengthening the Canada Child Benefit (CCB), a monthly tax-free payment to help them with the costs of raising children.

Today in Alberta, Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation, highlighted the increased tax-free support the program is delivering to families in 2026–2027, on behalf of the Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth).

Starting this month, the CCB will provide families with up to $8,157 per child under the age of six and up to $6,883 per child aged six to 17. This represents an increase of up to $160 per child under age six and up to $135 per child aged six to 17 compared with the previous year, helping families manage everyday expenses such as groceries, clothing and childcare. In Alberta alone, the CCB provides over $4 billion in benefits to approximately 500,000 families each year, helping reduce financial pressures and contributing to the financial stability of households across the province.

Across the country, the CCB supports about 3.6 million families caring for six million children, delivering approximately $30 billion in annual tax-free payments. It has helped to lift hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty and put more money directly into the pockets of parents who need it most.

Quotes

"Starting Monday, the Canada Child Benefit is going up for 3.6 million Canadian families. This increased monthly payment will help cover everyday expenses like school supplies, clothing and groceries. When we invest in kids, we're investing in our future and building Canada Strong."

The Honourable Anna Gainey

Secretary of State (Children and Youth)

"The Canada Child Benefit has helped families in Alberta, including in Airdrie, build a stronger, brighter future for their kids. Nearly half a million Alberta families receive support from the Canada Child Benefit every year, and by increasing payments each year, we are ensuring families continue to receive the support they need when it matters most."

Corey Hogan

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a monthly tax-free benefit based on the prior year's income. It provides support for low- to middle-income families with children to help with the cost of raising children.

In Alberta, approximately 875,000 children are supported by the CCB, helping improve household financial security and investing in their children's future.

The amount received under the CCB depends on a few key factors, including the number and the ages of children in care and the prior year's adjusted net family income. For example, a family with one child aged five and one child aged nine with an adjusted family net income of $65,000 will receive approximately $11,430 in 2026–2027. This represents nearly $400 more than they would have received in 2025–2026.

The CCB is designed to be responsive to the costs of living and has been annually indexed to inflation since 2018, guaranteeing that families receive both rising and predictable support that they can rely on.

Annual indexation takes effect on July 1 to coincide with the beginning of the program year for payments, which runs from July 1 to June 30 each year.

Numerous research studies and reports have found that the CCB has had the following impact: Made it easier for single, low-income mothers to make ends meet, with 85 percent of respondents indicating they would struggle significantly without the CCB. Helped low-income families spend more on necessities such as such as food, shelter and children's clothing. Reduced the rate of severe food insecurity by one-third among low-income families.



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Correction: An earlier version of this release contained "$4 million" in the 3rd paragraph. This has been changed to "$4 billion".

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]